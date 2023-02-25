Open in App
Paramus, NJ
Paramus Police Taking National Day of Hate Seriously

By Rebecca Greene,

7 days ago

PARAMUS, NJ - Area law enforcement has been alerted to a "National Day of Hate", according to Paramus Police.

"The Paramus Police Department takes any and all threats seriously. We will be providing extra checks and security at any potential target," Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said, "Currently, there are no known specific or credible threats in the NJ/NY area. However, since this is an online campaign, it has the potential of impacting our community."

According to the Anti-Defamation League on their Facebook page, "White supremacist groups are trying to organize antisemitic activities by calling for a “National Day of Hate” this Saturday, February 25th. The people behind this effort want us to be afraid and isolated. Instead, let’s come together in resolve and solidarity for a #ShabbatOfPeaceNotHate."

"Let everyone know the Jewish community will not be intimated!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfpkY_0kzoU99s00

