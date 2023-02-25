Boone County crash ends with one person dead

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 9:32 pm, S/Tpr. C. M. Riggleman and S/Tpr. A.R. Workman of the Madison Detachment was dispatched by Boone 911, to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 85 in the Madison area of Boone County.

Upon arrival at the scene, Troopers conducted an accident investigation and determined Kenneth Dual Spears, 38 of Charleston, WV, was traveling north in the south-bound lane of West Virginia Route 85 with passenger, Linzy Nicole Spears, 34, of Charleston, WV.

Troopers determined the vehicle driven by Kenneth Spears struck the vehicle driven by Colin Holstein, 42, of Alum Creek, WV, head-on.

Both drivers were transported from the scene to Boone Memorial Hospital.

Linzy Nicole Spears succumbed on the scene to injuries sustained in the accident. Driver impairment is suspected.

This incident remains under investigation.