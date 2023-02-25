Open in App
Boone County, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Boone County crash ends with one person dead

By Lootpress News Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xGji_0kzoTwv500

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 9:32 pm, S/Tpr. C. M. Riggleman and S/Tpr. A.R. Workman of the Madison Detachment was dispatched by Boone 911, to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 85 in the Madison area of Boone County.

Upon arrival at the scene, Troopers conducted an accident investigation and determined Kenneth Dual Spears, 38 of Charleston, WV, was traveling north in the south-bound lane of West Virginia Route 85 with passenger, Linzy Nicole Spears, 34, of Charleston, WV.

Troopers determined the vehicle driven by Kenneth Spears struck the vehicle driven by Colin Holstein, 42, of Alum Creek, WV, head-on.

Both drivers were transported from the scene to Boone Memorial Hospital.

Linzy Nicole Spears succumbed on the scene to injuries sustained in the accident. Driver impairment is suspected.

This incident remains under investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
WVDOH truck driver one of two people injured in work zone crash
Dunbar, WV1 day ago
MacCorkle Ave in Marmet, West Virginia, reopens after crash
Marmet, WV1 day ago
Crews on scene of working structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Clendenin, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crews respond to house fire in Boone County
Ashford, WV1 day ago
2 sentenced in Wyoming County after leaving overdosing man beside road to die
Mullens, WV22 hours ago
Man killed in Chapmanville crash identified
Chapmanville, WV2 days ago
2 residents, firefighter taken to hospital after house fire
Pensacola, FL20 hours ago
Man wanted in Kanawha County, West Virginia for pulling a gun on Alum Creek woman
Alum Creek, WV3 days ago
Road closed in Huntington, West Virginia after head-on crash
Huntington, WV3 days ago
I-64W reopened after 2-vehicle crash near Institute, West Virginia
Institute, WV3 days ago
Body identified as California woman originally missing while visiting family in Fayette County, West Virginia
Leon, WV2 days ago
West Virginia man arrested for animal cruelty
Ansted, WV1 day ago
Fayette County man arrested for Animal Cruelty
Ansted, WV1 day ago
California woman’s body found along Ohio River in WVa
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
NRGRDA and Fayette County Encourage Fayette County Residents to Comment On Draft Planning Document, Attend March Open Houses
Fayetteville, WV1 day ago
Community mourns drug recovery counselor murdered in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV4 days ago
Woman wanted for breaking and entering, ramming side-by-side with alleged stolen vehicle in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Cross Lanes, WV4 days ago
Humane Society of Raleigh County fundraising event
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Man shot in Saint Albans, suspect remains at large
Saint Albans, WV3 days ago
Police searching for individuals who broke into local school and stole cash
Kermit, WV2 days ago
Huntington businessman Chris Miller takes aim at W.Va. gubernatorial nomination
Huntington, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy