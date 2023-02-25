Padres News: MLB Analyst Slams Friars' Approach with Manny Machado, Lowball Offer

Jim Bowden kept it real when discussing the Padre's star third baseman's contract situation.

The next free agency class following the end of the 2023 MLB season will another exciting one and San Diego's Manny Machado will be a headliner there following the passing of his recent negotiation deadline . The heavy-hitter's contract not getting extended before Spring Training has sparked a lot of mixed reactions from fans all over the league.

Without a doubt, Machado's talent has been proven season after season and it has been with the Padres that he has fixed the one knock on his game: his character and attitude while playing. The 30-year-old was one of the best leaders in all of baseball last year and kept the Friars battling through all their obstacles.

Jim Bowden is one of the most regarded and respected analysts in sports following a successful career as a general manager. He recently slammed the Padres for their lowball offer to Machado on an MLB radio segment.

"I don't understand this offer at all," said Bowden. "How can you be the Padres and keep dishing out all these striped S's to Darvish and Musgrove? How do you keep doing that and the insult your superstar? He's the face of your franchise."

Starting pitcher Yu Darvish signed a 6-year, $108 million just a few weeks ago and admitted that he hoped there was still some left over for Machado . Joe Musgrove also is coming off of receiving a 5-year, $100 million deal and adding to San Diego's payroll.

Despite a lot of outside noise surrounding the situation and Machado receiving questions about it already almost every day, t he star veteran has emphasized that it's all a part of the business and he is not letting his personal feelings impede . He wants to focus on the team in front of him and their desires to get some hardware in the postseason.

Bowden also gave the 2022 NL MVP finalist some huge praise and explained why he deserves the money he is asking for.

"After watching and living with the Padres in the postseason, Manny Machado is the most valuable Padre and it's not even close," said Bowden. "Manny Machado, defensively, offensively, in the clubhouse, in the dugout, has matured and lived beyond his contract."

It looks like Friars fans will have to wait, despite pleas from top-notch analysts, until the offseason to see if Machado remains in brown and gold.