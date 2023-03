Police are looking for a suspect who crashed through a fence and into multiple Bountiful yards before fleeing overnight.

A resident posted to social media Saturday morning that the car first crashed into her neighbor's yard before ending up in hers just after 3 a.m.

The driver immediately fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

Bountiful police say the car was a stolen and the suspect is still at large.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gwen Fisher