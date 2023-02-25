Open in App
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

UCF Hands Clemson First Loss

By treymccurry,

7 days ago

Clemson, SC — In a game marred by multiple rain delays and finished Saturday, UCF handed Clemson their first loss of the season in a 4-2 defeat.

Redshirt senior Jackson Lindley (0-1) took the loss in relief while UCF reliever Chase Centala (1-0) earned the win in relief and Kyle Kramer picked up his first save of the season.

The Knights took an early lead in the top of the second with two runs on three hits.

Clemson threatened in the bottom of the frame with back-to-back one-out singles and had the bases loaded with two outs but couldn’t scratch across a run.

The Tigers cut the lead in half in the third with consecutive two out hits by Blake Wright and Cam Cannarella and a double steal of home to make it 2-1.

After a 76-minute rain delay, Clemson tied it up in the fifth. Caden Grice drew a one-out walk and moved to third on a Wright single before Cannarella brought Grice in with a RBI single to even the game at 2-2.

Play was again suspended for the night in the top of the ninth with UCF runners on first and second with no outs. When play resumed on Saturday, the Knights jumped quickly plating two runs on a RBI single and bases loaded HBP to earn the 4-2 win.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 4-1 on the season while the Knights move to 4-1. Clemson and UCF are scheduled to play game two of the series at 2:20PM on Saturday afternoon.

