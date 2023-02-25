Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Incredible Ending Sends Jubilant Archbishop Wood Into Catholic League Championship

By John Knebels,

7 days ago
The anatomy of “The Play” deserves special mention inside the glorious 79-year-old annals of Philadelphia Catholic League girls’ basketball. With 12.2 seconds left and the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lansdale Catholic Captures First PCL Championship in Program History
Lansdale, PA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy