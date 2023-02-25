Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA District Championship=
Anderson Co. 38, Spencer Co. 31
Bethlehem 68, Nelson Co. 61
Bullitt Central 53, North Bullitt 52
Franklin Co. 61, Great Crossing 53
Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Bryan Station 43
Graves Co. 55, Mayfield 38
Hart Co. 51, Green Co. 49
Lexington Catholic 54, Lex. Tates Creek 39
Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Lou. Central 48
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 53, Lou. Holy Cross 36
Madison Central 31, Madison Southern 28
North Hardin 61, Elizabethtown 43
South Oldham 55, North Oldham 47
Taylor Co. 68, Adair Co. 36
