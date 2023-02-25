Open in App
Lexington, KY
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA District Championship=

Anderson Co. 38, Spencer Co. 31

Bethlehem 68, Nelson Co. 61

Bullitt Central 53, North Bullitt 52

Franklin Co. 61, Great Crossing 53

Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Bryan Station 43

Graves Co. 55, Mayfield 38

Hart Co. 51, Green Co. 49

Lexington Catholic 54, Lex. Tates Creek 39

Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Lou. Central 48

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 53, Lou. Holy Cross 36

Madison Central 31, Madison Southern 28

North Hardin 61, Elizabethtown 43

South Oldham 55, North Oldham 47

Taylor Co. 68, Adair Co. 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

