Kindergarten registration scheduled at Crestview

CONVOY—Crestview Local Schools has scheduled kindergarten registration. Parents/guardians who are new to the district and would like to register their child will be able to come to the Crestview Early Childhood Center from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. the week of March 6-10.

Please enter through Door #1, which is the main entrance. Parents/guardians who reside in the Crestview School District who have a child five years of age on or before August 1, 2023 may register their child for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents/guardians who are requesting open enrollment for their kindergarten student to the Crestview School District should also register at this time.

Parents/guardians who currently have a preschool student enrolled in the Crestview Early Childhood Center and will be transitioning into kindergarten for the 23-24 school year can register their child for kindergarten by calling the Crestview Early Childhood Center at 419-749-9100, ext. 3000.

Vision, hearing, and speech screenings will be conducted at the beginning of the 2023-2024 kindergarten school year as a part of kindergarten screening.

For additional information, or questions, please contact Casey Dowler, Early Childhood Center Principal at [email protected] or 419.749.9100, x3001.

