Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

APD: Man fires several shots in east Austin parking lot, robs woman, steals car

By Julianna Russ,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8sx7_0kzoQWzG00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a shooting at Capital Plaza in east Austin.

Police said officials originally responded to the 5300 block of N. IH 35 at 3:30 p.m. for an active shooter incident after multiple people called 911 saying a man was firing a handgun in the plaza’s parking lot.

APD said officers found 30-year-old Hunter Rouse in the parking lot, and he was arrested. A .40 caliber handgun was found during his arrest, according to police.

Officers said there were no injuries reported related to the incident.

One victim told police Rouse approached her pointed a gun, and demanded her car keys, which she said she gave him out of fear.

A witness told police he saw Rouse walking with a semi-automatic handgun nearby and that he “appeared nervous and tried hiding the handgun in his waistband.” The witness said Rouse pointed the gun toward him and fired several shots in his direction. APD said the man drove away, but bullets hit his vehicle.

Witnesses said an unknown victim was inside a black SUV in a parking lot when Rouse pointed his handgun inside and started firing, but witnesses said those inside were able to get away.

According to APD, officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lots of the businesses.

Police said Rouse was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Travis County court records also showed a charge for the unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rouse was previously convicted and sentenced for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for a September 2013 incident, according to Travis County court records.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Austin Police provide details surrounding hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
Austin, TX20 hours ago
PHOTOS: Police in San Marcos search for suspect in January hit-and-run
San Marcos, TX22 hours ago
APD investigating theft from Girl Scouts at south Austin grocery store
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Killeen arrests several individuals in warrant roundup
Killeen, TX16 hours ago
Family files lawsuit against APD for 2021 killing of son during hostage situation
Austin, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: APD searching for suspects, vehicles involved in citywide ‘street takeover’
Austin, TX2 days ago
87-year-old woman identified in deadly crash on 620
Austin, TX2 days ago
Officials arrest teen in connection to Hays County fatal fentanyl overdose involving a minor
San Marcos, TX1 day ago
Austin officials reinstate DWI Enforcement, ‘No Refusal’ Initiative ahead of Spring Break
Austin, TX1 day ago
Woman receives lesser charges after 2019 motorcyclist death
Austin, TX1 day ago
Person hit, killed on I-35 over the weekend
Austin, TX2 days ago
Police identify victim in north Austin 3-vehicle deadly crash
Austin, TX3 days ago
VIDEO: Watch a Lowe’s delivery truck slam into a parked vehicle and then speed off
Georgetown, TX2 days ago
18-wheeler crash blocks northbound I-35 upper deck
Austin, TX2 days ago
Victim shot multiple times in North Austin, TSCO says
Austin, TX4 days ago
Police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects in Buda
Buda, TX4 days ago
Austin traffic: Vehicle fire on I-35 frontage road clear after hampering already hectic northbound commute
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin bar manager concerned after camera shows person graffitiing ‘I was raped, I am OK’
Austin, TX3 days ago
3 arrested in Austin’s 13th robbery series of 2023
Austin, TX5 days ago
TIMELINE: 5 years since bombing attacks caused terror in Austin
Austin, TX2 days ago
City of Austin announces pay package for police department
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Austin, TX4 days ago
Pflugerville limb, brush drop-off sites no longer accepting debris
Pflugerville, TX1 day ago
After KXAN report, council member taking steps to add new ladder trucks to AFD fleet
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin man sentenced in 2020 road-rage killing in Burnet County
Austin, TX5 days ago
CapMetro Broadmoor Station not under construction, despite 2022 groundbreaking
Austin, TX2 days ago
First day for Austin-Travis County EMS staged inside airport, ready for SXSW traffic
Austin, TX2 days ago
The Killeen Police Department seek community’s help in finding car thieves
Killeen, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy