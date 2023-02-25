Open in App
San Diego, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Winter Storms Pound San Diego County

5 days ago

SAN DIEGO - More rain is in the forecast for the coming week after powerful winter storms have battered San Diego County for four days. Partly sunny skies were expected by Sunday afternoon but the chance of more rain returns Monday night through Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, a “Flood Watch” was in effect until midnight from the coast to the mountains with excessive run-off that resulted in some flooding on streets and low lying areas.

The National Weather Service also issued a “Flood Warning” from Saturday night through Sunday morning along the San Diego River in the Fashion Valley area which was expected to reach flood stage (11.3 feet) late Saturday night.

Rainfall amounts in the county were expected to total from one to 3 inches with more in the foothills and the lower elevation mountain areas from the storms.

A "Winter Storm Warning" was posted for the local mountains through early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service said 12-18 additional inches of snow were possible above 5-thousand feet and 8-12 inches of new accumulations from 4 to 5-thousand feet.

As of Saturday morning there were 25 inches of snow on Mt. Laguna, 15 inches on Palomar Mountain and 10 inches in the Julian area. Chains were required in the mountains on Saturday and travelers were urged to avoid the mountains. Travelers were urged to wait till Sunday to drive to the mountains but chains could still be required.

San Diego Fire Rescues

Two people were rescued by lifeguards Saturday when their vehicle was trapped in flooding on Pacific Highway, fire officials said.  At 8 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatchers received calls about two people in a car unable to get out in the 4000 block of Pacific Highway near the San Diego Airport.  Lifeguards performed the rescues and the two people were assessed for injuries. There was no immediate word on whether they required treatment. San Diego's swift water rescue teams were activated and responding to any calls of people or vehicles trapped in flood waters. San Diego emergency officials remind motorists not to try to drive through flooded areas..

WATCH LIVE WEBCAM FROM MT. LAGUNA.

(Photo reporting partner 10News)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSboc_0kzoQ6Mr00
