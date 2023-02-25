Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins CB Byron Jones says he can't run or jump due to injuries

By Mike Masala,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhhcL_0kzoMoDG00

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones didn’t step on the field for a single snap at practice or in a game during the 2022 season due to offseason Achilles surgery.

On Saturday, for the first time since that surgery, Jones took to social media to talk about his injury while reflecting upon his NFL combine broad jump record. The cornerback says that he can’t run or jump because of the injuries that he sustained over the last eight years, and he urges players to be cautious when it comes to the medical solutions that teams offer to get players back on the field.

It’s unclear if this is a segue into retirement or not, but a struggle with running and jumping would make it significantly more difficult for him to compete on the field.

Jones is under contract for two more seasons in Miami, and he currently comes with an $18.4 million cap hit in 2023. Returning from injury, it seemed like a possibility that the Dolphins could move on from the former UConn Husky this offseason, but this makes it seem much more likely.

If Miami were to cut the cornerback with a post-June 1 designation, they could save $13.6 million and only incur $4.75 million in dead cap.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Florida QB Anthony Richardson willing to 'dive head first' into NFL career
Gainesville, FL3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
2023 NFL Combine results for punter Michael Turk
Norman, OK1 hour ago
UNC WR Josh Downs shows confidence at NFL Scouting Combine
Chapel Hill, NC27 minutes ago
49ers already preparing for life without Robbie Gould
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
Hayden Hurst exceeded expectations with Bengals, coaches want him back
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Alabama QB Bryce Young weighs in at 204 pounds
Montgomery, AL2 hours ago
2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators safety Trey Dean III
Gainesville, FL2 hours ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
Bengals met with UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Bears 2023 free agency profile: RB Saquon Barkley
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
What Chris Ballard said about a potential trade to No. 1
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Bears 2023 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back Michael Schofield?
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Jordan Battle's results following 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Montgomery, AL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy