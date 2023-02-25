Dolphins CB Byron Jones says he can't run or jump due to injuries

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones didn’t step on the field for a single snap at practice or in a game during the 2022 season due to offseason Achilles surgery.

On Saturday, for the first time since that surgery, Jones took to social media to talk about his injury while reflecting upon his NFL combine broad jump record. The cornerback says that he can’t run or jump because of the injuries that he sustained over the last eight years, and he urges players to be cautious when it comes to the medical solutions that teams offer to get players back on the field.

It’s unclear if this is a segue into retirement or not, but a struggle with running and jumping would make it significantly more difficult for him to compete on the field.

Jones is under contract for two more seasons in Miami, and he currently comes with an $18.4 million cap hit in 2023. Returning from injury, it seemed like a possibility that the Dolphins could move on from the former UConn Husky this offseason, but this makes it seem much more likely.

If Miami were to cut the cornerback with a post-June 1 designation, they could save $13.6 million and only incur $4.75 million in dead cap.