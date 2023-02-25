Open in App
Sea Isle City, NJ
Philadelphia Worker ID'd As Worker Victim In Sea Isle City Balcony Collapse

By Cecilia Levine,

7 days ago
Sea Isle City balcony collapse. Photo Credit: Lex Step for Daily Voice

A 43-year-old construction worker from Philadelphia has been identified as the victim crushed to death by a balcony that collapsed at a Sea Isle City high-rise Friday, Feb. 24, authorities said.

Jose Pereira was on the 7th floor balcony of the Spinnaker South Tower when the balcony above him collapsed, crushing him around 2:20 p.m., Sea Isle City Police Chief Anthony J. Garreffi Jr. said.

Pereira's body was pinned under the 30-foot concrete slab for several hours before responders could cut through approximately 12 inches of reinforced concrete, Garreffi said. The side of the building was deemed unsafe and authorities began evacuating residents.

Once an opening was created in the wall, the concrete slab was lifted by heavy lift air bags and his body was successfully recovered.

Pereira was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:52 p.m., by the Cape May County Forensic Nurse. His body was taken to the Cape May County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was employed by Ferguson Contracting, Inc., of Yardley, PA, Garreffi said.

The Cape May County and Camden County Regional Urban Search and Rescue Teams responded, along with Strathmere, Ocean City, Marmora, Stone Harbor and Wildwood Fire Departments.

Cape May County Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Weapons Coordinator, Cape May County Communications and the Cape May County Emergency Medical Coordinator also assisted with the operation.

Each balcony weighs between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds, Cape May County Urban Search and Rescue Team member Matt Johnson tells Fox29.

The incident was under investigation by Sea Isle Police Detectives, with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

