Open in App
Greensboro, NC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Disabled freight train forces train stoppage in North Carolina

By Brayden Stamps,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkkIK_0kzoLRte00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina train has been stopped in its tracks due to a disabled freight train, according to an Amtrak Alert.

Piedmont Train 75 has been halted in its tracks in Greensboro due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks ahead.

Winston-Salem teen shot after fight in parking lot on Waughtown Street, police say

Greensboro is not the only part of North Carolina affected as Piedmont Train 74 has also been stopped in Salisbury due to the blockage.

There is no word as to what caused the freight train to be disabled or as to when the railways will reopen.

Norfolk Southern has confirmed to FOX8 that a train of theirs that was traveling through Lexington derailed on Saturday morning.

One of the train’s 132 cars reportedly derailed and there are no reports of danger to the public, according to Norfolk Southern. Additional personnel is en route to begin the clean-up process and the crew aboard the train is safe.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Video: Car nearly hits students crossing street to get on North Carolina school bus
Statesville, NC1 day ago
High-speed chase started in NC, ended with Pageland, SC wreck: Sheriff
Pageland, SC1 day ago
North Carolina approved to continue P-EBT food assistance benefits for 2022-23 school year
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 arrested after ‘intentionally’ crashing into police car, leading officers on chase through Winston-Salem, Kernersville, police say
Kernersville, NC1 day ago
North Carolina residents to get over $160 million in direct payments - see if you are qualified
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
Horry County municipalities won’t have to pitch in for beach replenishment this year
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: NC mail carrier wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying ticket at convenience store
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Wisconsin group pulls out of search for Tyler Doyle after 3 weeks; SCDNR, North Carolina authorities still looking
North Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Person dies after shooting on MLK Drive in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
NC street gangs growing, carrying more powerful guns than police, Governor's Crime Commission says
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Major discount retailer opening another new location in North Carolina
Southern Shores, NC1 day ago
A NC man just won $2 million playing Powerball
Wadesboro, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy