New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man armed with machine gun among those released

7 days ago

One of the 12 defendants released from custody Tuesday, after the Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw refused charges in court, was arrested while in possession of a machine gun.

Keaton Manghave a 24-year-old man from Tennessee was apprehended on the 300-block of Bourbon Street, between Conti and Bienville (in front of the Royal Sonesta Hotel), while carrying a pistol, modified illegally turning it into a machine gun.

The arrests came as part of a New Orleans Police Department sweep of guns during Carnival.

Manghave was booked with unlawful possession of a machine gun and illegal carrying of weapons.

Buy Manghave was allowed to walk free after agreeing to voluntarily give up the gun.

This despite ADA Maw knowing it was a machine gun.

The gist report of the Superintendent’s log reads: “While back at the station, the officers observed the handgun was equipped with a machine gun conversion device, making the handgun a fully automatic weapon.”

Broadcast reports say Manghave has faced prior charges of illegally carrying a weapon and selling drugs in Chattanooga in 2021.

In responding to the backlash from the media and public over the release of the armed men, District Attorney Jason Williams has not said if Maw—who is the former director of the Innocence Project New Orleans, and head of the DA’s Civil Rights Unit—would be disciplined.

Worse, since the previous defendants have agreed to a deal from the District Attorney’s Office, recharging them could be a matter of going against full faith and credit bylaws of the court.

