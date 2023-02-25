Baylor tops Texas with hot shooting, 81-72

Jabari Rice (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns travel north on IH-35 to face the No. 9 Baylor Bears in an effort to sweep BU for the first time in nearly a decade, and to keep the lead in the Big 12 Conference.

[Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]

Texas is currently 22-6 and 11-4 in the Big 12. Baylor is 20-7 and 9-6 in the Big 12. The Longhorns defeated Baylor earlier this season in Austin, 76-71.

Second Half

4:00 – Disu hits a layup and Baylor calls a timeout. Allen scores four-straight point to make it a 10 point game at 2:33. Allen then scores again to make it an 8 point game, and Flagler scores. Texas turns it over, and Thamba scores from under the bucket. Rice hits a three to make it 76-67 and Texas calls a timeout. Baylor breaks the press, and hits one shot at the line. Carr makes a three to make it 77-70. Baylor takes it home, 81-72.

7:21 – Hunter hits a three to start the segment and Texas gets into a token press. Cunningham rattles a three and doesn’t hit it. Love is fouled and goes 1/2 at the line. Rice misses a three and Cunningham is called for a foul. Baylor hits both on the other end. Rice then hits a 2 to make it a 12 point game. Bridges hits a 3. Texas commits a turnover after Cunningham ran away from a Rice pass. Hunter called for a foul while going over a screen. Bears hit both FTs on the resulting play. Carr hits a three to make it a 14-point game. Disu draws an offensive foul. 70-56 BU 4:00

12:59 – A few empty possessions for each team, as the game hits another media timeout at the 11:44 mark. Baylor scores with a layup out of the break. Carr misses a three but Disu gets a rebound and heads to the line. He hits one. Bonner then hits a three, and Disu responds on the other end. Disu is called for his fourth foul and goes to the bench. Baylor gets an and-1 when Rice commits his fourth foul. Hunter hits a three to make it a 15 point game. 63-48 BU 7:21

15:38 – Allen hits a layup but Tchamoua Tchatchoua hits a three. Rice adds a floater to make it a 7-point game. Bonner hits a three to make it a 10-point game. Carr hits a two, but then a saved ball by Rice goes straight to a BU player who hits a layup. Another turnover leads to a BU bucket and its 55-42 BU at the 12:59 mark. Texas takes a timeout.

20:00 – Hunter begins the half with a transition layup and an and-one that he doesn’t convert. On the other end, Timmy Allen takes a charge. Texas is empty on the other end, and Baylor hits a shot to take a 31-29 lead. Allen responds with excellent offense for his fourth point. Baylor turns it over on the other end, their 15th. Cryer hits a three to make it 34-31. Dylan Disu hits another layup for his 16th point. Flagler hits a stepback three. One shot possession for Texas off the three. Flagler hits a three and Disu is whistled for a flagrant foul. After two makes to make it 41-33, BU commits an offensive foul. Dylan Disu with another three to make it 19 points for him on the day. Bridges hits a layup and is fouled. 43-36 BU 15:38

First Half

3:56 – A missed shot on the offensive end doesn’t hurt Texas thanks to a great defensive block by Tyrese Hunter. A double dribble on Allen results in a three-point play on the other end, and Baylor takes the lead. Another FT makes it 27-23. Rice misses a three-point attempt, and Caleb Bridges hits a dunk. Disu ends the run with a free-throw line jumper. Disu then hits another. The half ends. 29-27 Baylor

7:36 – Texas’ opening possession is a travel. Thamba hits a bucket to make it a five point game. Flagler hits a three to cut it to two after a 10-0 run. Texas has another empty possession and Thamba goes to the other end and draws a chance at two free throws. He hits both to tie the game at 23. Texas opened 18-4, Baylor is 19-5. Another offensive foul on Baylor as the game goes to the under-four. Offsetting technicals called on a UT and BU player. 23-23 3:56

11:58 – Carr hits all three FT to make it 16-4. Keyonte George commits a turnover and hobbles straight into the locker room. Jabari Rice is fouled on the break and hits both FTs. Langston Love hits a three for their first points in some time. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua hits both FTs. After a UT backcourt violation LJ Cryer hits a runner but Texas responds with a 3 from Rice on the other end. Love banks in a three, then Flagler comes down to hit a jumper. 23-16 Texas 7:36

14:50 – Hunter shoots over the Baylor zone with a three. Texas has assisted its first five made shots as part of an 11-0 run over the last 3:40-plus. Carr goes in-and-out on the three-pointer. On the other end, Christian Bishop takes a charge. Baylor hasn’t scored in over 5:30. Five turnovers for the Bears in under eight minutes. Carr fouled on a three-point shot heading into the U12. 13-4 Texas 11:58

20:00 – Dylan Disu misses a free-throw line jumper to start. Bridges drives versus Mitchell for the Bears’ first points. Disu responds on the other end with a floater. Texas forces a turnover, but plays solid defense on the other end. Baylor starts in an amorphous 2-3 defense. Hectic action to start, capped by a Disu 3 to make it 7-4. Disu hits another 3 to make it 10-4. Eight points early for the UT big man before any subs enter the game. 10-4 Texas 14:50

Starters for Texas: Tyrese Hunter, Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu, Dillon Mitchell.

Starters for Baylor: Keyonte George, LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler, Flo Thamba, Jalen Bridges

How to watch the game

Texas and Baylor tipoff at 1 p.m. central on ESPN with Dave O’Brien (play by play), Dick Vitale (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) calling the action.

The game will be played at the Ferrell Center (10,437) – Waco, Texas

The Longhorns lead the series 164-96. Texas won the last meeting 76-71 January 30, 2023 in Austin.

[Sign up NOW for the Inside Texas newsletter for Texas Longhorns daily updates and breaking news in your inbox!]

Big 12 race​

No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4)

Remaining schedule: West Virginia, Texas Tech, at Texas

No. 6 Texas Longhorns (22-6, 11-4)

Remaining schedule: at Baylor, at TCU, Kansas

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 9-6)

Remaining schedule: at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, at West Virginia

No. 9 Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-6)

Remaining schedule: Texas, at Oklahoma State, Iowa State

No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (17-10, 8-7)

Remaining schedule: Oklahoma, West Virginia, at Baylor

No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 7-8)

Remaining schedule: at Texas Tech, Texas, at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-12, 7-8)

Remaining schedule: Kansas State, Baylor, at Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-12, 5-10)

Remaining schedule: TCU, at Kansas, Oklahoma State

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10)

Remaining schedule: at Kansas, at Iowa State, Kansas State

Oklahoma Sooners (13-15, 3-12)

Remaining schedule: at Iowa State, at Kansas State, TCU