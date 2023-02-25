Nate Oats reveals when he knew Brandon Miller could play well amid off-court distractions

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Amid plenty of noise entering Wednesday’s game against South Carolina, Brandon Miller put together a career performance for Alabama. He scored a career-high 41 points and made the game-winning shot in overtime to send the Crimson Tide past the Gamecocks — all while dealing with the fallout from a police testimony linking him to last month’s shooting involving Darius Miles.

It didn’t take long for Alabama coach Nate Oats to notice Miller’s mindset.

“I thought you could tell early on he was trying to be extra aggressive,” Oats said after the game. “And they were doing a pretty good job defending him, too. They put all kinds of different matchups on him. At the end, they had Meechie Johnson on him. They tried to go small on him. I thought Brandon did a good job attacking downhill and getting to the rim on that stuff.”

Oats drew parallels to Alabama’s game against Vanderbilt earlier this season, which came two days after the shooting, which killed Jamea Jonae Harris in the early morning hours Jan. 15. Miller scored 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 101-44 victory. The South Carolina game had some different vibes, though, from the fan base.

The student section booed Miller when he touched the ball on the first possession and chanted “Lock him up” as he shot two free throws. He had to block out plenty of noise in the arena, and Oats said — much like the game against Vanderbilt — he rose to the occasion and used basketball as a “safe haven.”

“Kind of go back to the Vandy game, which is in comparison to this one. I thought he came ready to play, then, out of the gate,” Oats said. “Now, there’s been many games he hasn’t been locked in, to be honest with you. Basketball becomes kind of a safe haven a little bit for some of these guys. They get on the floor, they can kind of lock in to what they’ve done their whole lives with some of the outside stuff that’s out of their mind.

“I thought Brandon did a great job really getting himself mentally prepared to play. He was really aggressive tonight when we needed him to be aggressive. We had a lot of our other guys that had been scoring the ball well for us. Shoot, we scored 78 points and only had two guys in double figures. That’s not typical for this team. We usually have pretty balanced scoring. … Brandon needs to be aggressive. He was.”