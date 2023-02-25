Rodney Terry details what he’s doing to help keep players fresh, focused

(Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas has been in the headlines for multiple reasons throughout the 2022-2023 season, but Rodney Terry has been the glue that’s held things together.

It’s propelled the Longhorns to a tremendous season thus far, sitting at 22-6 and first in the vaunted Big 12 Conference at the moment. Following a victory over Iowa State earlier this week and ahead of Texas’ game against Baylor this weekend, Terry explained what he’s been doing to keep his team’s eye on the prize, and their mental’s focused and fresh.

“I think this time of year is really, really important that as much as we concentrate on the physical part, I think the mental piece is important as well, in terms of fatigue,” started Terry. “We need to let these guys be student-athletes. Let them have a chance to continue to work on their academics. Make sure they’re caught up. We’re going to have some time here in the near future where we’re going to be away a lot in post-season play. Let them kind of have a normal student life a little bit.

“… I think it’s really important that they get a chance to recharge, hit the reset button a little bit. This league is very tough man. It’s every night. It’s elite level teams. We beat a really good Iowa State team tonight at home, that’s had a really, really good season to this point. We’re going to play a really, really good time on their home court in Waco on Saturday, an elite-level team. Top ten team in the country. I think it’s really important that we manage the guys to where they’re able to be fresh, excited about still being in the gym and wanting to compete at a high-level, from an energy standpoint. So I think it’s important that we manage that the right way, both mentally and physically both.”

Saturday’s game is a big one for Texas, as it kicks off a tough three-game stretch before the Big 12 Tournament. Terry’s squad faces the aforementioned Bears, then TCU and Kansas to follow, all ranked teams.

Nevertheless, we’re not counting out Rodney Terry and the Longhorns, as they’ve proven built for the tough times throughout the season. Texas is roaring for march.