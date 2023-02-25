Man found stabbed to death in SC home

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found stabbed to death early Friday morning at his home in Mauldin.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to a home on Shairpin Lane.

Upon arrival, investigators located one person dead at the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Anthony Brian Robbins.

Robbins died from a stab wound to the leg, according to the coroner’s office.

His death was ruled a homicide.

The Mauldin Police Department is investigating the death.

7NEWS will update this story as more information become available.

