Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings' 2022 season in review: assessing the play of Kirk Cousins

By John Dillon,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXxd6_0kzoIphv00

The Minnesota Vikings are something of an enigma heading into the 2023 season, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. After holding one of the NFL’s best records for the better part of the 2022 season, they floundered in the playoffs, losing to the upstart New York Giants due in no small part to the play of Kirk Cousins, who went cold in the fourth quarter.

Cousins has proven to be a rock-solid regular season signal caller in Minneapolis but is known to be a bit inconsistent when the lights shine the brightest. In a league where playoff wins and Super Bowl championships, mean more than anything else, the Vikings’ quarterback hasn’t yet shown that he can get the job done in January or February.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Minnesota will have some crucial decisions to make about their future at the position, despite the fact that Cousins is functionally un-cuttable on his fully guaranteed contract.

Here is a look at the state of the Vikings’ quarterback position ahead of free agency.

Raw stats: Cousins' dominance overshadowed by first-round playoff exit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjX6m_0kzoIphv00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After starting in all of Minnesota’s 17 regular season games in 2022, Cousins led the team to 13 wins and passed for more than 4,500 yards en route to the second seed in the NFC playoffs. His 29 touchdowns were an impressive feat, and enough to tie for fourth in the league. He also managed to lead the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks with eight over the course of the year.

Cousins was incredibly clutch at times and pulled out some gritty wins against talented opponents, including the Buffalo Bills in overtime in Week 10. His regular season performance was impressive to be sure, though his 14 interceptions thrown and 10.7 yards per completion were among the worst marks over his career in those categories.

All in all, this season wasn’t a total loss for the 11th-year quarterback, but without anything to show for it in the playoffs, it is fair to say that he left something to be desired. He was far from a liability against the Giants in the Wild Card game, but ultimately didn’t do enough late in the game to lift Minnesota to the next round. His job is likely secure for 2023.

Vikings offseason: should the quarterback position fit into Minnesota's offseason plans?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxjJ_0kzoIphv00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

There can be no doubt that the end of the Vikings’ 2022 season was frustrating, but it still seems unlikely that they will address the quarterback position in a meaningful way in the coming months despite Cousins’ playoff shortcomings. He played well enough, despite the loss to a team many saw as inferior to Minnesota, and would cost the Vikings an ungodly amount of money if they were to trade or cut him.

However, given that Cousins will be 35 yars old next season and the lack team’s lack of a backup currently under contract heading into free agency, the quarterback position shouldn’t be an afterthought in the offseason. They will likely look to strike a deal with a veteran to fill the role, but shouldn’t discount the idea of looking to a younger option in the draft after the first round of selections.

Their salary cap situation could play a role in this calculus, and depending on the market conditions in free agency, a developmental rookie could end up being the most viable option for both their finances and the future of the organization.

The Real Forno Show

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Hayden Hurst exceeded expectations with Bengals, coaches want him back
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Bengals met with UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
2023 NFL Combine results for punter Michael Turk
Norman, OK1 hour ago
2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators safety Trey Dean III
Gainesville, FL2 hours ago
Bears 2023 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back Michael Schofield?
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Bears 2023 free agency profile: RB Saquon Barkley
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
It sounds like Logan Thomas will be a big part of the Commanders' plans in 2023
Washington, DC2 days ago
Cowboys News: Vander Esch stalemate, Wilson outlook grim, Jerry on Dak and Zeke
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
Bryce Young to be 'face of the franchise' for team that drafts him
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Texas RB Bijan Robinson speaks with the media at the NFL Combine
Austin, TX3 hours ago
REPORT: Michigan State football losing pass rush coach Brandon Jordan to Seattle Seahawks
East Lansing, MI3 hours ago
Alabama QB Bryce Young weighs in at 204 pounds
Montgomery, AL2 hours ago
Touting Michigan football as ‘edge rush U,’ Mike Morris excited about one DE
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy