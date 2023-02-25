Kansas State ends road losing streak with 73-68 victory at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State's road futility has come to an end.

The Wildcats closed the game with a 14-8 run Saturday to escape Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 73-68 victory over Oklahoma State.

Markquis Nowell scored 22 points, Keyontae Johnson 17 and Desi Sills 10 to lead the Wildcats, who improved to 22-7 overall and 10-6 with their third straight win.

Kalib Boone had 18 points and Caleb Asberry 13 for Oklahoma State (16-13, 7-9).

Wildcats trying to hang on

After making 8 of 10 shots, K-State has missed its last four, but still leads 65-63 with 2:44 left and has Markquis Nowell going to the free-throw line for two shots.

Oklahoma State led by eight earlier in the half, but has gone cold down the stretch, making just two of its last 12 field goal attempts.

K-State rallies to grab the lead

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Keontae Johnson and Ismael Massoud put K-State in front, 65-60. The Wildcats have made 8 of their last 10 shots.

Oklahoma State gets a free throw to stop the bleeding, but has missed 9 of 10 shots.

Mystery technical on Jerome Tang

After trailing by eight points, K-State scores four straight to pull within four, but after David N'Guessan converts a fast-break layup, Wildcats coach Jerome Tang gets a technical foul at the 10:49 mark.

He must have said something to anger the official.

Fouls mounting for Wildcats, who trail 51-45

After a Keyontae Johnson 3-pointer pulls Kansas State within a point, Oklahoma State gets a basket from Bryce Thompson and a three from John-Michael Wright to go up 51-45 with 12:23 left, leading to a Wildcat timeout.

K-State already has eight fouls in the half, including four on Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and three each for Desi Sills and Cam Carter.

K-State trails by one at first media timeout

Oklahoma State scored the first four points of the second half, but K-State answered with seven straight to lead briefly, 40-39, on a Markquis Nowell 3-pointer. Kaleb Boone's rebound basket put the Cowboys back in front, 41-40, at the first media timeout with 15:41 left.

K-State trails at the half, 35-33

Kansas State led for much of the half, but suddenly went cold, allowing Oklahoma State to go in front 35-29, with an 11-0 run.

The Wildcats regrouped, getting four points from Desi Sills in the last 22.7 seconds to trail 35-33 at the break.

Markquis Nowell had 13 points, but also four turnovers in the half for K-State, while Keyontae Johnson added seven points and Nae'Qwan Tomlin six, plus four rebounds. The Wildcats shot 46%, but were just 3 of 10 from the 3-point line.

Caleb Asberry had nine points and Tyreek Smith six for Oklahoma State, which shot 43.3% and was 3-for-11 from three. Asberry also led the Cowboys to an 18-15 rebounding advantage in the half with four.

Desi Sills to the rescue to close the half

After Oklahoma State reeled off 11 straight points to go up 35-29 late in the first half, K-State's Desi Sills closed the period with two free throws at 22.7 seconds, then got a steal and layup as time expired, pulling the Wildcats within two, 35-33.

Feast or famine for K-State in the first half

Kansas State is shooting 55.6% to lead 29-27 with 3:37 left in the half. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the also have seven turnovers.

Markquis Nowell had 13 points and Keyontae Johnson seven for the Wildcats, but Nowell has four turnovers.

K-State on 7-0 run, leads 22-17

After Oklahoma State took the lead on a Bryce Thompson 3-pointer, K-State has scored seven straight to lead 8:37 at the 8:37 mark of the first half.

All three baskets came off OSU turnovers.

Turnovers plaguing K-State early

Markquis Nowell did not turn the ball over and had 10 assists against Baylor on Tuesday, but made just 2 of 11 shots.

He is 2 of 3 from 3-point range with two free throws today, but has turned the ball over three times and Kansas State has four as a team with 11:49 left in the half, leading Oklahoma State, 15-14

Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson off to a fast start

Kansas State's big guns are off to a fast start, with Markquis Nowell hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Keyontae Johnson one as the Wildcats lead 11-10 at the first media timeout with 14:54 left in the half.

The Wildcats are 4-for-7 shooting, 3 of 6 from three, while Oklahoma State is 5-for-9, but missing its only 3-point try.

Here are today's starting lineups

Kansas State will again go small with a starting lineup of guards Markquis Nowell, Cam Carter and Desi Sills, with 6-foot-6 Keyontae Johnson at one forward and 6-10 Nae'Qwan Tomlin at the five.

For Oklahoma State, it's Caleb Asberry, John-Michael Wright and Bryce Thompson at the guards, along with 6-9 forwards Kalib Boone and Woody Newton. Moussa Cisse, a 7-1 post player who missed the first meeting between the teams, ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 8.1 per game and first in blocks with a 2.1 average.

K-State's Johnson is second in the league in scoring with a 17.6-point average and Nowell is fifth at 16.8. Johnson also ranks fourth in rebounding (7.2) and Nowell first in assists (7.6) and steals (2.3).

Kansas State is back in black

K-State will be sporting its all-black uniforms against Oklahoma State today. The Cowboys are in all white.

A rne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State ends road losing streak with 73-68 victory at Oklahoma State