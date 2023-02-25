Case of measles in Kentucky linked to large revival at Asbury University

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A measles case has been identified in Kentucky and is linked to the large, days-long Kentucky Asbury revival on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore.

On Friday, state health officials said the Jessamine County resident, who is unvaccinated, attended the Kentucky Asbury Revival in Hughes Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 18. Thousands of people came from all over the country, some traveling thousands of miles to attend.

Asbury University officials said Friday the university is working with Jessamine County Health Department officials to ensure all precautions are taken to mitigate any further spread.

Here's what we know.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that is spread through the air. A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics in high risk, unvaccinated populations. Early symptoms of measles are typical of many upper respiratory illnesses:

fever.

cough.

conjunctivitis.

and runny nose.

Symptoms then proceed to the characteristic rash three to five days after symptoms begin.

What is the incubation period for measles?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says patients are considered to be contagious from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Of note, sometimes immunocompromised patients do not develop the rash.

What are health officials recommending?

“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

If you may have been exposed at Asbury University’s campus and develop any symptoms, whether previously vaccinated or unvaccinated, isolate yourself from others and call your medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to seek testing, he said,

“Please do not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others will not be exposed,” Stack said.

How large were the assemblies at the Kentucky Asbury 2023 revival?

NBC reported that students and faculty from 22 schools in Hawaii, Massachusetts, Illinois, Minnesota, Tennessee, Indiana and other states have made the trek to Asbury to join in on the religious experience. Travelers from Singapore and Canada were also expected.

The service experienced its largest crowd yet Feb. 14, with over 3,000 attendees, two-thirds of which were from out of state, NBC reported. The crowd was so large the revival had to expand to four additional facilities in the college town.

How many confirmed cases are there in Kentucky?

Three cases of measles have now been confirmed in Kentucky over the last three months.

The first case was reported in December, in Christian County, and it was linked to the outbreak in Ohio.

The second case was reported in January in Powell County and there were no known exposures or connections to the outbreak in Ohio. These two previous cases were thoroughly investigated and neither presented a public health threat.

Vaccine coverage in Kentucky is lower than national average

In the United States, the first dose of the measles vaccine is routinely administered in combination with the mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) to children at age 12 months through 15 months. A second MMR dose is routinely administered at ages 4 through 6 years.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles if exposed to the virus. KDPH is working with local health departments in Kentucky to promote MMR vaccination in communities with low vaccine uptake.

Recent data released by CDC indicate that MMR vaccine coverage among Kentucky kindergarteners is among the lowest in the nation and much lower than the Healthy People 2030 target of 95%.