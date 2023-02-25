Open in App
Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

Closures announced in the San Luis Valley to protect nesting water birds

By Tamera Twitty,

7 days ago
Photo Credit: John Livingston/CPW photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will be implementing several seasonal closures at state wildlife areas across the San Luis Valley in order to protect and support nesting water birds, according to a news release.

Water birds, are categorized as avian species that live on or around water. In Colorado this can include ducks and geese, as well as great blue heron and American white pelicans, to name a few.

The closures will be in place at Higel, Playa Blanca, Rio Grande, Russell Lakes and Sego Springs state wildlife areas, as well as the wetlands portion of San Luis Lakes state wildlife area from February 15 through July 15.

"These properties serve as important areas for many species, including the federally endangered Southwestern Willow Flycatcher, different species of waterfowl, Sandhill Cranes, herons, etc.," said CPW District Wildlife Manager Tyler Cerny in the news release.

Closures like these are set in place so that birds can nest without being disturbed by humans.

