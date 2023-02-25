Beerology: A night of beer exploration

Returning after a brief hiatus, the Don Harrington Discovery Center's annual fundraiser Beerology returned with a night of beer discovery featuring more than 50 adult beverages paired with contests and educational opportunities for those who have an interest in how these libations are made. The event was held Friday night at the center.

As previously reported, the Amarillo Home Brew was in attendance, consisting of a group of West Texas A&M professors who will be discussing and offering hops waters, a non-alcoholic beer tasting beverage. During the event, attendees also had the chance to view the DHDC exhibits along with its new permanent exhibit that is currently still under construction, as well as attend the new beer classes.

For more information on the Don Harrington Discovery Center, visit https://discoverycenteramarillo.org/ .