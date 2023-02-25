Pre-game hype: Twitter is ready for big game between Arkansas and Alabama

This is the first of a three-game run that could determine the Arkansas tournament chances.

I wrote a few days ago a win against Alabama or Tennessee needs to happen for the Hogs to get in good gracious with the selection committee before Selection Sunday. ESPN is only giving the Hogs a 16.4% chance of winning which is understandable.

The Hogs haven’t shown much, if any, consistency all season, while Alabama has consistently been one of the best teams in the country from the start of the season.

The Hogs have a legitimate chance of winning, especially with the recent news swirling around Alabama’s leading scorer, Brandon Miller. And in their last game, Alabama almost lost to South Carolina in overtime. The No. 2 team in the country is vulnerable. Let’s see if the Hogs can take advantage.

Opportunity to do something special

https://twitter.com/Rabid_Razorback/status/1629530800050823170 Arkansas has multiple ways to attack teams now, especially as Nick Smith Jr.'s return to the lineup has provided more depth at guard.

NBA Talent on the court

https://twitter.com/CrainNBA/status/1629530753779335168 Arkansas has Smith and Anthony Black. Alabama has Brandon Miller. Plus, there are at least four players on both rosters combined who could be second-round picks and maybe sneak into the first.

The NBA is in the building

https://twitter.com/blakebyler45/status/1629530474807803904 This seems accurate. NBA scouts want to watch what players do against other future NBA players.

Smells like a trap game.... for Alabama

https://twitter.com/knowitallbets/status/1629528160076431361 ESPN gave Alabama a better than 80% chance to win the game according to their Basketball Power Index. That seems high given everything Alabama is going through and the way Arkansas has looked the last two games.

Stay classy, Tuscaloosa

https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1629523693800939523 Funny tweets are good tweets. Arkansas-Alabama is already a good rivalry in basketball. Here's to hoping it soon becomes a great one.

Close game on the horizon?

https://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1629550299026268161 Evidence toward the growing rivalry between the two teams. Close games are fun games.

It could go either way

https://twitter.com/JacobScottDavis/status/1629547618555576321 You have to think Arkansas is primed for this game. A win all but ensures they're in the NCAA Tournament.

