EPA pauses shipments of Ohio train derailment's toxic waste to Michigan

The Environmental Protection Agency halted shipments of toxic waste from the site of a recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to Wayne County amid outrage from Michigan officials. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced the pause Friday evening, following several statements and news conferences by local officials criticizing lack of communication on the process.

The train derailment occurred when a Norfolk Southern train crashed on Feb. 3, spilling hazardous chemicals and killing thousands of wildlife in the surrounding ecosystem.

The shipments, originally announced by Ohio officials, included the disposal of contaminated water to a site in Romulus and contaminated soil waste to a site in Van Buren Township. The EPA manages disposal of the waste and coordinated with Ohio officials to transport it to Michigan, according to a news release by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition and Wayne 12th Republicans Committee will hold a rally Sunday afternoon protesting the shipment of the toxic waste to Romulus. The protest will be held at 1 p.m. outside a Republic Industrial and Energy Solutions LLC facility, one of the sites processing the toxic waste. The facility is located at 28470 Citrin Dr. in Romulus.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who represents Ann Arbor and part of Wayne County in Congress, said in a statement Friday that Michigan officials weren't consulted in the decision to transport the waste here.

"We were not given a heads up on this reported action. Our priority is to always keep the people we represent safe," Dingell said. "We are making inquiries of EPA, DOT, Norfolk Southern, U.S. Ecology, the state of Ohio, and all others involved to understand what is being shipped, whether these are approved storage facilities, the implications of this decision, and how we ensure the safety of all Michigan residents."

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans held a news conference on the matter Friday evening. Evans said he and other officials should've been consulted before the delivery of toxic waste to Michigan.

"I don't know how you do that without contacting the local officials so that we can, No. 1, know how to respond to our communities and No. 2, give advice in terms of routes that you may take," Evans said.

Some waste was already delivered to the local sites earlier this week, while more remains to be delivered, Evans said.

The EPA said it will coordinate with Michigan officials on the toxic waste disposal moving forward.

While the shipments have been paused to Michigan, a Houston area facility will be storing and disposing of liquid waste from the derailment , the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced.

