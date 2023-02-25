Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

EPA pauses shipments of Ohio train derailment's toxic waste to Michigan

By Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ijui_0kzoEXRT00

The Environmental Protection Agency halted shipments of toxic waste from the site of a recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to Wayne County amid outrage from Michigan officials. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced the pause Friday evening, following several statements and news conferences by local officials criticizing lack of communication on the process.

The train derailment occurred when a Norfolk Southern train crashed on Feb. 3, spilling hazardous chemicals and killing thousands of wildlife in the surrounding ecosystem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRbJi_0kzoEXRT00

The shipments, originally announced by Ohio officials, included the disposal of contaminated water to a site in Romulus and contaminated soil waste to a site in Van Buren Township. The EPA manages disposal of the waste and coordinated with Ohio officials to transport it to Michigan, according to a news release by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition and Wayne 12th Republicans Committee will hold a rally Sunday afternoon protesting the shipment of the toxic waste to Romulus. The protest will be held at 1 p.m. outside a Republic Industrial and Energy Solutions LLC facility, one of the sites processing the toxic waste. The facility is located at 28470 Citrin Dr. in Romulus.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who represents Ann Arbor and part of Wayne County in Congress, said in a statement Friday that Michigan officials weren't consulted in the decision to transport the waste here.

More: Just how dangerous is the Ohio derailment disaster? Why it's confusing.

"We were not given a heads up on this reported action. Our priority is to always keep the people we represent safe," Dingell said. "We are making inquiries of EPA, DOT, Norfolk Southern, U.S. Ecology, the state of Ohio, and all others involved to understand what is being shipped, whether these are approved storage facilities, the implications of this decision, and how we ensure the safety of all Michigan residents."

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans held a news conference on the matter Friday evening. Evans said he and other officials should've been consulted before the delivery of toxic waste to Michigan.

More: Maps and graphics explain toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

"I don't know how you do that without contacting the local officials so that we can, No. 1, know how to respond to our communities and No. 2, give advice in terms of routes that you may take," Evans said.

Some waste was already delivered to the local sites earlier this week, while more remains to be delivered, Evans said.

The EPA said it will coordinate with Michigan officials on the toxic waste disposal moving forward.

While the shipments have been paused to Michigan, a Houston area facility will be storing and disposing of liquid waste from the derailment , the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: EPA pauses shipments of Ohio train derailment's toxic waste to Michigan

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Ford's Garage opens 2nd Michigan location in Novi
Novi, MI1 day ago
Plum Market celebrates Sweet 16 with discounts, giveaways
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan lawmakers approve $630M more in incentives for Ford battery plant near Marshall
Marshall, MI2 days ago
Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan is in urgent need of donations
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Blue Care Network moving 500 workers to Detroit from Southfield
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
Duggan highlights retirees, housing demolition and tax relief in proposed $2.6B budget
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Dissident wins seat on UAW executive board, spurred by disgust of convention vote
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit’s property tax system faces criticism as residents fight for fair assessments
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Winter storm brings thundersnow to metro Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
As nation supports MSU, Detroit youths affected by gun violence lean on each other
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit historian: My power still isn't fully restored after Michigan ice storm
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Your week in metro Detroit: A visit to a secret autos location
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Rocket Companies and United Wholesale Mortgage shed thousands of jobs
Detroit, MI1 day ago
More than 212,000 without power as winter storm hits metro Detroit
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Hamtramck approves proclamation supporting Palestinians
Hamtramck, MI1 day ago
Metro Detroit snow totals: See how much your community got from winter storm
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Metro Detroit winter storm leaves thousands without power
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Joe Nader, the former executive chef at Ford Field, dies at 52
Plymouth, MI20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy