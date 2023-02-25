Open in App
Battle Creek, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

Battle Creek police investigating after mother, son found dead in apartment

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer,

7 days ago
BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the deaths of a mother and son in what they believe may be a double homicide.

Police responded to an apartment in the area of Minges Creek Place about 6:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller found two people dead inside an apartment.

The two victims are Tieasha Oliver, 38, and her son, Jaquan West, 22, both of Battle Creek.

Both "were apparent murder victims," police said in a Saturday news release.

Police declined to release any further information Saturday. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might help police solve this crime is asked to call BCPD at 269-781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

