Tech regents approve phase two of ASU auditorium renovations

ODESSA - During their meeting Thursday, the Board of Regents for the Texas Tech University System approved several items brought forward by Angelo State University leaders, the biggest being approving phase two of the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium renovation project.

Phase two would produce design development of the project, a statement of probable cost and a project schedule among other needed construction documents, said Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction for the Tech System.

According to the vice chancellor's presentation, the project's goal is to address life, safety and accessibility issues for the auditorium space and additional rooms.

The board unanimously authorized the $513,307 expenditure for phase two. With the authorization, the total for the project is $708,903 with an anticipated total budget of $6 million.

Among the other items that were authorized with the full consent of the board was the promotion of six associate professors to the rank of professor. A dozen assistant professors were also promoted to associate professors while also granting them tenure.

ASU was also authorized to execute a strategic enrollment plan with CampusWorks to ensure "long-term enrollment success and fiscal health," according to the agenda book. The regents unanimously approved the $139,820 contract that will also pay for travel costs.

After Thursday's executive session, the board authorized President Ronnie Hawkins of ASU to execute a contract with the City of San Angelo for the future Rodeo Team coming to ASU.

