Lantern

Women’s Basketball: No. 16 Buckeyes drop final regular season game against No. 7 Maryland, McMahon late putback ruled no good By Jayla Vanhorn, 7 days ago

By Jayla Vanhorn, 7 days ago

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell’s final play as a Buckeye in the regular season came down to the waning seconds of the fourth quarter in Friday’s ...