Yosemite National Park closes as severe weather persists. Here’s when it will reopen

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will offer limited access and services in the coming days as the storm continues to dump snow on the Sierra Nevada.
“Anyone with plans to visit ... should check our website for current conditions before driving up, as much of the parks could remain closed through at least next week,” the parks posted Saturday afternoon on Facebook .
The latest from each site, per the Park Service:
Sequoia National Park: The Generals Highway is closed above Hospital Rock with no access to the Giant Forest expected before next Friday, March 3rd. Chains could be required to enter even when visiting the Foothills at lower elevations.
Kings Canyon National Park: Highway 180 up to and through the parks has heavy snow and tire chains or cables are required. Park facilities and access to the General Grant Tree and snowplay areas could be closed or very limited in the next several days as conditions change.
“Roads are extremely treacherous to navigate at the moment,” the parks posted Friday, “and we advise against attempting to visit while this winter storm is active.”
