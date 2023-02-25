Yosemite National Park closes as severe weather persists. Here’s when it will reopen

Yosemite National Park is closed through Wednesday.

Park officials announced the closure Saturday morning, upgrading from earlier warnings to avoid the park.

The area was hit with a large winter storm Friday and Saturday — and more snow is expected in the coming days.

Travel on all Yosemite roads is restricted. Administrative staff are the only people allowed on the roads and are instructed to use El Portal Road, the extension of Highway 140 into the park.

Though the park attracts visitors for its beauty during winter storms, conditions on windy mountain roads are dangerous.

More snow forecast

The same storm that hit much of California Friday, closing highways and causing flooding in the Fresno area, also hit Yosemite.

That precipitation is expected to taper off Saturday, but more winter weather is coming, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Bagnall said.

“Another series of storms is heading our way,” he said. “They’re going to get additional snowfall next week.”

Snow is forecast to start falling again Sunday and continue into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

How much snow?

The National Weather Service doesn’t directly track precipitation in the national park. But a pair of rangers stationed at Tuolumne Meadows atop Tioga Pass at around 8,600 feet do.

They got about 20 inches of snow over 24 hours as of about 8 a.m. Saturday, the rangers told the weather service.

About 110 inches has settled on the ground there.

Snowfall amounts would be smaller on the Yosemite Valley floor and at lower elevations. But the park’s Instagram account and other social media posts showed the valley getting plenty of snow .

Entrance into the park was already limited. The park required reservations for people to enter on certain weekends in February, including this one.

Are Sequoia, Kings Canyon national parks open?

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will offer limited access and services in the coming days as the storm continues to dump snow on the Sierra Nevada.

“Anyone with plans to visit ... should check our website for current conditions before driving up, as much of the parks could remain closed through at least next week,” the parks posted Saturday afternoon on Facebook .

National Park Service employee in Lodgepole is seen exiting their home with a narrow path between snow berms and snow-covered trees ahead in this photo posted Saturday. SEQUOIA & KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS/VIA FACEBOOK

The latest from each site, per the Park Service:

Sequoia National Park: The Generals Highway is closed above Hospital Rock with no access to the Giant Forest expected before next Friday, March 3rd. Chains could be required to enter even when visiting the Foothills at lower elevations.

Kings Canyon National Park: Highway 180 up to and through the parks has heavy snow and tire chains or cables are required. Park facilities and access to the General Grant Tree and snowplay areas could be closed or very limited in the next several days as conditions change.

“Roads are extremely treacherous to navigate at the moment,” the parks posted Friday, “and we advise against attempting to visit while this winter storm is active.”

Visit www.nps.gov/seki or call 559-565-3341 (dial 1, then 1) for current conditions. Caltrans is providing updates on the 180 into Kings Canyon and other highways at roads.dot.ca.gov/ .