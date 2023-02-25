Philly Rehab Counselor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patient, Police Say

A counselor at a Philadelphia rehabilitation clinic is charged with sexually assaulting a patient, according to a state police report.

Stephan Burse, 36, of Lindenwold, New Jersey, is charged with institutional sexual assault, state court records show.

Troopers say they were contacted by the state Department of Corrections about an incident at the Gaudenzia Diagnostic and Rehabilitation Center that allegedly occurred on Dec. 13 of last year.

While investigating, detectives said they uncovered video evidence of Burse "performing sexual acts on the victim" — a 40-year-old man — "in an office." The alleged victim is an inmate serving out a court sentence at the rehab, they noted.

Authorities said they interviewed Burse on Jan. 13, and claimed he "admitted to several instances of sexual contact with the victim" on DRC grounds, according to the police report.

He was arrested following the interview, troopers said. State case records show Burse will return to court for a preliminary hearing on March 1.