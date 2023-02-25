More cold? Forecasters say it’s hanging around the South Sound for a little while longer

Tacoma is expected to see more unseasonably cool temperatures and wet weather this week, with a brief lull from the rain arriving when a more typical wintertime frontal system moves into the region Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service .

A weather front that brings likely rain Saturday night is expected to continue into Sunday, with temperatures cold enough for possible snow through the weekend, heaviest in the mountains, the NWS said. Less than a half-inch of new snow accumulation is possible Sunday night and Monday in Tacoma.

It is anticipated to remain cool and showery on Monday and Tuesday before a brief drying on Wednesday makes way for another wet frontal system on Thursday, according to the NWS.

Temperature lows through the mid-week are expected to hover between the low- to -mid-30s, with highs forecast to be in the lower- to mid-40s.