Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Tribune

More cold? Forecasters say it’s hanging around the South Sound for a little while longer

By Shea Johnson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVsGx_0kzoCuKo00

Tacoma is expected to see more unseasonably cool temperatures and wet weather this week, with a brief lull from the rain arriving when a more typical wintertime frontal system moves into the region Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service .

A weather front that brings likely rain Saturday night is expected to continue into Sunday, with temperatures cold enough for possible snow through the weekend, heaviest in the mountains, the NWS said. Less than a half-inch of new snow accumulation is possible Sunday night and Monday in Tacoma.

It is anticipated to remain cool and showery on Monday and Tuesday before a brief drying on Wednesday makes way for another wet frontal system on Thursday, according to the NWS.

Temperature lows through the mid-week are expected to hover between the low- to -mid-30s, with highs forecast to be in the lower- to mid-40s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tacoma, WA newsLocal Tacoma, WA
Tuesday morning commuters should be prepared for snow, National Weather Service says
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
‘If the ferry breaks down, we’re stuck’: Steilacoom, Anderson Island boat is running again
Steilacoom, WA4 days ago
Tuesday marks 22 years since the Nisqually earthquake. Here’s what WA residents remember
Olympia, WA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portions of western Washington under Winter Weather Advisory overnight
Vancouver, WA18 hours ago
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Light snow overnight in Puget Sound likely continues into Monday, Tuesday
Olympia, WA5 days ago
Semi-truck’s burning load of hay causes hours of delays on I-5 in Everett
Everett, WA1 day ago
Seattle firefighters battle massive Lake City building fire for hours
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Remains found tangled in a fishing line south of Marysville in 1979 identified through DNA
Marysville, WA1 day ago
BREAKING: Seattle teriyaki restaurant goes up in flames
Seattle, WA1 day ago
East Pierce Pulse: An airport update, a Frederickson taco bus, and newsroom divided by donuts
Puyallup, WA4 days ago
From 10 to 10, this doughnut shop doesn’t stop. The TNT spent a morning watching the magic
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Tacoma man killed in motorcycle crash on state highway in Lewis County
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Beyond Taco Tuesday: 11 ways to save & splurge at Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Gig Harbor burglary suspect with $1 million warrant out of Kitsap County arrested in OR
Gig Harbor, WA3 days ago
‘The air was very still.’ WA native recounts memory of earthquake inside Capitol building
Olympia, WA4 days ago
Light rail from Tacoma to Seattle delayed again. Here’s why, according to Sound Transit
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
'You feel a little helpless'; Officers watch burglary suspects flee, blame WA pursuit laws
Edmonds, WA1 day ago
Driver killed after car goes off overpass in Georgetown
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Man spraying bleach on sidewalk attacked in West Seattle
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Body Found in Cowlitz County River Identified as Tenino Man
Tenino, WA6 days ago
You voted this Tacoma doughnut shop the best. Our food writer says this one is better
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Who stood out Thursday at the Tacoma Dome? Top performers, upsets from Day 2 of the 4A and 3A state basketball tournaments
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Tacoma man, dog died Saturday in 2-car collision near Spanaway Lake, deputies say
Tacoma, WA5 days ago
Barking dog sparked fatal Tacoma homeless encampment shooting near I-5, charges say
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
$754.6 million Powerball winner identified as Washington woman. ‘Broke down and cried’
Auburn, WA19 hours ago
A Hilltop school bears the name of a racist. Honoring a Tacoma icon would be better | Opinion
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Tacoma police make arrest after drive-by shooting of home and car
Tacoma, WA23 hours ago
Frustration mounts as second police chase in 2 days blocked by pursuit law
Lakewood, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy