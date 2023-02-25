Pacers vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (25-35) hosts the Indiana Pacers (26-35) at the Amway Center on Saturday.

ORLANDO - With just half a game separating the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers, this Saturday night game holds major weight in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Both teams come off down-to-the-wire finishes, with Indiana falling to the Bostons Celtics on Thursday in overtime, and the Magic needing a Wendell Carter Jr. game-winner against the Detroit Pistons.

Here are three things to watch in this Eastern Conference showdown...

Playoff Implication On The Line

Sitting at 12th and 13th respectively in the East's standing, the Magic and Pacers are on the outside looking in of the final Play-In spot.

Ahead of both teams in the standings are the 11th place Chicago Bulls (27-33) and Washington Wizards (28-31) who hold that final postseason ticket.

It is a tall ladder to climb with roughly 20 games left in the season, with every contest is vital from here on out - starting with tonight.

Bitadze Facing Former Team?

Recent Orlando signing Goga Bitadze will get a chance to face-off against his former team tonight.

After being waived by Indiana, the Magic signed the big man to a two-year deal last week to add more frontcourt depth.

Bitadze has yet to suit up for the Magic, but could see his first action against the team who drafted him No. 18 overall in 2019.

Season Series Finale

With Indiana leading the season series 2-1, this games marks the finale of the four matchups on the year.

The Pacers two wins came in back-to-back fashion back in November, which ignited a nine game losing straight for Orlando.

But these are two completely different teams since that point, with the Magic posting a 20-15 mark since that losing streak.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @ RileyDSheppard .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page