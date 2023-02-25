Pelicans vs. Knicks: Nothing Easy in Big Apple

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Madison Square Garden for a date with the New York Knicks.

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (30-30, will try to regroup after a loss to the Toronto Raptors but the schedule provides little reprieve. Willie Green's struggling squad heads to the mecca of hoops known as Madison Square Garden to face the sixth-place and surging New York Knicks, winners of their last three games.

The Pelicans are just one game ahead of the 11th-placed Oklahoma City Thunder. Going through customs from Toronto to NYC really cuts into the rest usually available on travel days but the Knicks are going into a back-to-back set out of the All-Star break.

New York is favored by just three points over New Orleans. Expect another scrappy battle between two evenly-matched teams in Jose Alvarado's hometown. Alvarado finished with 13 points, four assists, and four steals on the last trip to MSG and just had his high school jersey retirement ceremony a few miles down the road from the historic venue.

The Knicks were without Evan Fournier (non-COVID illness) for Friday’s game at Washington. Mitchell Robinson (right thumb surgery) was listed as questionable on Friday evening's injury report but did log 27 minutes of action missing only one shot (5/6). Jonas Valanciunas will have his hands full on the low block trying to stop Robinson and Julius Randle.

When: Saturday, February 25 @ 6:30 PM CST

Saturday, February 25 @ 6:30 PM CST Where: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Watch: Bally Sports NO

Bally Sports NO Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

Both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have posted 40-point games this season. Randle scored 46 in the win in Washington last night. According to ESPN Stats, they are the first pair of teammates in Knicks history to each have three 40-point games in the same season. New York has added Josh Hart to the mix and has not lost a game since the trade with Portland.

New York erased a 19-point deficit in their 115-109 win in Washington, giving them their ninth victory in their last 13 games. If momentum dictates this meeting, the Pelicans are at a disadvantage.

Feb 13, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans added Josh Richardson at the trade deadline. The former Spur notched a career-high in steals during his first game as a Pelican. Richardson was ejected for the second game in a New Orleans uniform but was included in the starting five coming out of the NBA All-Star break.

Coach Green trotted out a new-look starting five for New Orleans after the NBA All-Star break. Herb Jones has been struggling and could be replaced in the starting lineup soon. However, I believe Green will go with the staff's usual game plan for at least one more night.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Josh Richardson, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram , Jonas Valanciunas

Read More Pelicans Articles