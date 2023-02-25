Open in App
Tennessee State
MSU football offers 2024 Wisconsin 3-star OT Garrett Sexton

By Robert Bondy,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrl1o_0kzoCXED00
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star offensive lineman from Wisconsin.

Garrett Sexton of Hartland, Wisc. announced on Friday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Hartland plays for Arrowhead High, and is listed at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds.

Sexton is listed as the No. 9 player from Wisconsin and No. 53 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

Michigan State is one of many power five programs to already extend Sexton an offer. He now holds notable offers from Michigan State, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

