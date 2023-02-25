Single-vehicle crash closes street in South Charleston, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed a portion of Chestnut Street in South Charleston, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened on Saturday near 1227 Chestnut St. around 12:33 p.m.

Dispatchers say the road was still shut down around 1:30 p.m. while crews clear the roadway.

There were no injuries, but crews did medically examine a child as a precaution requested by the parents, according to dispatchers.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.