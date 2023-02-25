Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

CUNY diversity forum draws criticism over host Saly Abd Alla

By Melissa Klein,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5VCi_0kzoBJ9U00

It’s a master class in “gaslighting.”

A former director of what critics call an antisemitic group that bashes Israel is hosting CUNY’s first “Diversity Dialogue” for employees at the public university system, which has been beset with allegations of antisemitism.

Saly Abd Alla, who once worked as the civil rights director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota, will host Monday’s discussion. It is expected to be an “in depth dive” about diversity, equity and inclusion programming. Todd Craig, an English professor at Medgar Evers College, is the presenter.

The role of Abd Alla, who is CUNY’s chief diversity officer, as moderator of the forum drew immediate condemnation after a tweet from Students and Faculty for Equality at CUNY (S.A.F.E. CUNY), which was founded to fight antisemitism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lcgtt_0kzoBJ9U00
Antisemitism has been an issue on CUNY campuses which include City College.
VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Jeffrey Lax, a Kingsborough Community College professor and a founder of the group, called the university’s recent history of antisemitism “a well-documented but unaddressed cancer” and said having Abd Alla host the “event feels like we have now reached stage 4 of the cancer.”

Abd Alla’s had been overseeing a discrimination complaint tied to Lax until he objected and it was assigned to outside counsel.

“Was David Duke or Farrakhan not available @ChancellorCUNY ? This is gaslighting at its finest,” tweeted the New York City-based group StopAntisemtism.

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, said the group gave CUNY a failing grade in its 2022 report on campus antisemitism “partially because they do not include Jews in their DEI efforts.”

The group called for Abd Alla’s removal from her role.

CAIR portrays itself as an American Muslim civil rights group, but the Anti-Defamation League said some of it leadership “had early connections with organizations that are or were affiliated” with the terrorist group Hamas.

The ADL also described some CAIR leaders as having used “inflammatory anti-Zionist rhetoric that on a number of occasions has veered into antisemitic tropes.”

Monday’s diversity discussion is as part of Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez’ “Campus Climate Support Initiative.” The series is expected to address “sensitive and important topics such as confronting anti-Semitism, fighting gender-based discrimination….and combating anti-Muslim hatred, among others.”

CUNY on Friday said the program would be a webinar instead of in person “due to the significant interest in attending this program virtually.”

City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, a Republican from Brooklyn, said she was glad to see CUNY addressing discrimination and antisemitism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsBWw_0kzoBJ9U00
CUNY was accused in a federal complaint of being “a pervasively hostile environment for Jewish students.”
Christopher Sadowski

“But we must also be assured that in any discussions about antisemitism, the Jewish students and community are represented by experts who are familiar with all forms of antisemitism, including but not limited to anti-Zionism,” she said.

CUNY was accused of being a “pervasively hostile environment for Jewish students” in a civil rights complaint filed in July with the  US Department of Education.

The state Division of Human Rights is investigating whether whether the School of Law discriminated against Jews when its faculty council passed a resolution supporting the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel.

The university said last fall it would spend $1 million to tackle antisemitism including an online portal to track hate crimes.

“Our University recently dispersed $600,000 to 24 campuses for work to combat hate and central offices will utilize $150,000 to support its campus climate work, including monthly discussions and conversations on issues pertaining to discrimination,” said CUNY spokesman Joseph Tirella.

“The attacks against Central’s highly qualified chief diversity officer, who is hosting the first of these HR-led dialogues for our employees, are another example of how critical it is to have more dialogue to combat bias and misinformation.”

Abd Alla did not immediately return a request for comment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Former NYC teacher shamed by DOE head over his military service: lawsuit
New York City, NY56 minutes ago
NYC DOE probing anti-white texts linked to black superintendent
Staten Island, NY4 hours ago
Anti-Semite who violently attacked three Jews in NYC, bragged he ‘didn’t even see a jail cell’ learns his fate
Brooklyn, NY18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teachers Unions nab tax breaks while demanding tax increases
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Kansans demand Mayor Adams apologize after he belittles capital city Topeka
Topeka, KS14 hours ago
Vinny ‘The Chin’ kin accused of skimming $600K from family biz
Bronx, NY5 hours ago
Opioid-plagued Staten Island wrongly cut out of $1.5B settlement fund: pol
Staten Island, NY1 hour ago
NJ eye doctor Mark Leitman’s office is a must-see!
East Brunswick, NJ5 hours ago
Sadist may be targeting NYC cats
New York City, NY3 hours ago
NYPD warns Soho visitors to watch their valuables
New York City, NY5 hours ago
‘Bachelor’ alum Chelsea Vaughn reveals it’s difficult to date after the show
New York City, NY59 minutes ago
Desperate NYC addict leaves items for possible meth cooking attempt all over subway
New York City, NY6 hours ago
NYC workers forced to strip as boss hunted for ‘stolen’ cash, lawsuit says
New York City, NY41 minutes ago
One person stabbed in NYC overnight
New York City, NY1 hour ago
50 Cent’s Sire Spirits sues Staten Island couple for alleged embezzling
Staten Island, NY5 hours ago
NYC dad of accused stabber facing arrest over Instagram post
Manhattan, NY2 hours ago
LI chiropractor who allegedly groped teen facing new allegations of forcibly touching 3 more patients
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY2 hours ago
Nerlens Noel joining Nets in boost to size off bench
Brooklyn, NY5 hours ago
Deli worker killed in apparent robbery on Upper East Side
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
14-year-old dead after falling between subway cars
Bronx, NY12 hours ago
The problems plaguing the new-look Nets’ defense — and the changes they’ll need to fix it
Brooklyn, NY5 hours ago
Mikal Bridges leads Nets in NBA’s biggest comeback of season to stun Celtics
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
RJ Barrett knows Knicks ‘haven’t done anything’ yet despite being proven right
New York City, NY13 hours ago
NHL trade deadline is over: How Islanders fared
Elmont, NY13 hours ago
Islanders credit ‘structure’ as big reason for recent resurgence
Elmont, NY11 hours ago
Julius Randle’s heroic 3-pointer lifts Knicks over Heat as streak reaches eight
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau goes with RJ Barrett down the stretch
New York City, NY10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy