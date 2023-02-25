Open in App
Lehigh Acres, FL
The News-Press

Lehigh Acres woman, 21, pleads guilty to all counts in Wendy's fast food rampage

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press,

7 days ago

A Lehigh Acres woman recently pleaded guilty to multiple charges after an angry rampage at a Lee Boulevard fast food restaurant.

Shamia J. Tillman, 21, made the plea Feb. 21 to the six charges she faced — two counts of battery; criminal mischief for more than $200; battery on a law enforcement officer; criminal mischief for $1,000 or more; and grand theft over $750.

She was sentenced to two days in prison, followed by two years of state probation.

Tillman was released on $19,500 bond the afternoon of June 25, 2022, after being booked the morning prior on the robbery by sudden snatching charge, three counts of battery and two of property damage.

Tillman's arrest came June 23, 2022, after Lee County deputies, responding to a call of a fight at a Wendy's restaurant on Lee Boulevard, found Tillman behind the restaurant's counter.

A Sheriff's Office report said deputies found Tillman yelling and screaming inside the Wendy's. After she was placed inside a Sheriff's Office cruiser, she began to kick the vehicle's door and scream.

The Sheriff's Office report said Tillman spat in the face of a deputy who opened the door to talk to her, forcing the deputy to walk away for decontamination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pULKJ_0kzo8lAW00

The report said the incident began with Tillman entering the Wendy's angry over a drive-through window food order. She then started throwing food items at the manager and other restaurant employees.

Video of the incident shows Tillman pushing cash registers and cookie displays off the counter and trying to fight with the workers.

One of the Wendy's workers told deputies that Tillman bit her finger to the extent the skin was broken and bleeding.

A driver for the food delivery service DoorDash told investigators that Tillman took his cellphone and then threw the $1,200 device at an employee.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres woman, 21, pleads guilty to all counts in Wendy's fast food rampage

