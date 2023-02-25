Open in App
San Antonio, TX
KXAN

SAPD: One arrested after dogs kill man, injure two others

By Steven Masso,

7 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man was arrested after two dogs attacked a couple, killing one of them, police said.

Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested on charges of attack by dangerous dog causing death and injury to an elderly, a post by the San Antonio Police Department stated.

According to the post, the attack occurred Tuesday at the 2800 block of Depla Street, where an 81-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were visiting friends. When they exited their vehicle, two American Staffordshire Terriers escaped their yard and attack the couple, police said.

Witnesses at the scene called police and EMS.

San Antonio Fire Department arrived at the scene and “saw the dogs still actively attacking the couple and attempted to intervene,” the post stated.

According to police, one of the EMS captains was bit in the leg during the process.

The man, woman and EMS captain were all transported to a local hospital where the man died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Bexar County records show that Moreno’s bond for the two charges totaled $125,000.

