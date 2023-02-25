Open in App
Southaven, MS
WREG

Heavy police presence spotted in Southaven

By Stuart Rucker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yZVO_0kzo7Cn600

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Numerous Southaven Police officers converged on a scene at Goodman and Airways Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

There is a large police presence at the intersection, but there is little information available at this time.

Southaven PD have advised people avoid the area while officers are working the scene.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

