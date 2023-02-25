Open in App
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

As one generation awaits women’s pro hockey, they pass their lessons down to the next

By John Romano,

7 days ago
Two-time world champion Kelley Steadman, right, along with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, works with youths during a clinic at the Advent Health Center Ice on Friday in Wesley Chapel. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

WESLEY CHAPEL — The business of women’s hockey has never worked as well as the faithful would have hoped. Professional leagues have popped up, tweaked their models, changed their names and sometimes disappeared before ever getting on the ice.

The promise of women’s hockey, on the other hand, is something to behold. It is skating and passion. Slap shots and smack talk. It is dozens of young competitors with helmets and ponytails running drills with professional players during hockey clinics at AdventHealth Center Ice on Friday evening.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association brought its tour to Tampa Bay this weekend with instructional events Friday night and two games each on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. It’s entirely inspirational to watch, and slightly heartbreaking to ponder.

These are some of the best women’s hockey players on the planet, and they are biding their time while waiting for the financial backing, the sponsorships, the infrastructure necessary to create the next sustainable professional league with real crowds, paychecks and glory.

And, in the meantime, they are growing their sport one little girl at a time.

You haven’t lived until you’ve seen one 7-year-old after another trying to perfect head-first slides on the ice and, in the middle of the drill, being joined by professional players diving, sliding and laughing along with the children.

Or a modified game of Tag played entirely within a faceoff circle with 10 little kids reaching out to tag a professional athlete who skates, dips and ducks to avoid all the overstuffed gloves reaching out for them.

“Whenever we go to a city and the organization hosting us is putting on one of these clinics, they’re always incredible,” said Lee Stecklein, a three-time Olympian with the U.S. women’s national team. “We love it. It’s always super fun to see the girls and tell them a little bit more about us, if they haven’t heard about us, and to get to know them. I do love it. I don’t coach often, just busy with my own stuff, so when I get to be here I really enjoy it.”

Savannah Harmon, a member of the U.S. women's national team, works with aspiring hockey players during Friday's clinic. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

The instructional part of the clinics is handled by the Lightning Hockey Development department and coordinator Kelley Steadman. A two-time gold medalist in international competition with the U.S. national team, Steadman has spent the past year putting together clinics and rec league teams around the bay area to help grow the sport, particularly with young girls.

The Lightning’s success, both on the ice in and in the community, has obviously made hockey more visible in a non-traditional market but there is still a long way to go. As girls transition from the basics to actual competition, they typically play in co-ed leagues because their options are so limited.

Steadman, 32, is optimistic that opportunities are growing but she also understands the heartbreak of trying to hold down a second job while playing for a professional hockey team that offers stipends instead of paychecks and could go belly up at any moment.

“It’s way better today — with the Premier Hockey Federation and the PWHPA — compared to what I had. There’s more opportunities for women, once they’re out of college, to continue playing,” Steadman said. “It was exciting and awesome for me to be able to keep competing and playing at a high level but there were moments of like, ‘Alright, we’re doing what we can for the sport but at some point we need to be compensated.’

“We started off getting paid but they ran into some financial issues and had to cut the salaries. I was driving my own car to most (away) games. It was pro hockey in the sense that I was still playing and we had a fan base but, yeah, not when it came to getting paid.”

The league minimum for the Premier Hockey Federation was $13,500 last season, but is expected to grow with the league’s Board of Governors announcing in 2022 that it was committing $25 million in salary and benefits over a three-year period. Players who joined the PWHPA were essentially protesting the lack of livable wages in professional hockey, and instead were committing to growing the game through showcase events like this weekend while trying to get their own league off the ground.

And so they spent their Friday afternoon playing a pair of exhibition games, and then a handful of players joined Steadman and other Lightning instructors for two separate clinics Friday night for girls 7-11 and 12-16.

Cliff Stoufer, of St. Petersburg, was sitting in the bleachers watching the younger girls on the ice while waiting for the clinic to begin for his 15-year-old daughter, Sydney. Stoufer, who officiates youth hockey games in the area, watched his son go through rec leagues a few years ago and is now enjoying the experience a second time with Sydney in co-ed games.

“Watching them at this age,” Stoufer says while nodding toward the younger girls on the ice, “is so pure. So fun. So wonderful.”

Pro women’s hockey event

The Lightning are partnering with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to host games as part of the association’s Dream Gap Tour through Sunday at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel.

Saturday: Team Adidas-Team Scotiabank, 1; Team Sonnet-Team Harvey’s, 4. Sunday: Team Harvey’s-Team Scotiabank, 11 a.m.; Team Adidas-Team Sonnet, 2 p.m.

Tickets: tinyurl.com/pwhpaevent

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

