Michael Irvin $100M Lawsuit: Judge Sets Deadline for Video Release

The federal judge presiding over the case has now set a deadline for Marriott to comply with Michael Irvin's request for the video.

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys wideout and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was accused of misconduct by a Marriott employee the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

That accusation got Irvin - who now works for NFL Network - pulled from his television responsibilities for Super Bowl coverage. Irvin responded with his own $100 million lawsuit while he tries to obtain any surveillance video that Marriott has in its possession that would show what happened between Irvin and the accuser.

The federal judge presiding over the case has now set a deadline for Marriott to comply with Irvin's request for the video.

Via the Dallas Morning News , Marriott has until 5:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday to respond . That doesn’t mean the video must be produced by then; it only means that Marriott must submit an actual response.

The hotel has already objected to the request when it was in state court, citing attorney-client privilege and work-product doctrine.

If Marriott does that this time, Irvin's attorneys can file a motion ordering the hotel to provide the video. Then the judge will have to make a decision and things could get even uglier.

Along with the request for the video, Irvin has named three witnesses in his court filing . They are described as claiming that they witnessed Irvin’s interaction with an unnamed Marriott employee and that Irvin did not engage in any misconduct.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!