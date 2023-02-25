Open in App
SheKnows

Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Ditches Lookalike Status With Her Mama By Debuting an Unexpected & Light New Hairdo

By Delilah Gray,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzD7F_0kzo3ihO00

It’s always shocking to see a mother-daughter celebrity duo that look so much alike, a la Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, along with Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Another beloved lookalike duo is Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault! But Valentina’s new hair truly shook up their lookalike status.

J.Lo Shared Rare & Emotional Footage for Her Twins' 15th Birthday: 'I Love You Beyond Forever'

Over the past few years, we’ve seen Hayek and her lookalike daughter Valentina looking oh-so-stylish on the red carpet, but their newest appearance truly shocked everyone. On Feb 24, Hayek, Valentina, and Valentina’s half-sister Mathilde arrived in style at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show, but no one could take their eyes off of Valentina’s new ‘do!

See the photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFWm4_0kzo3ihO00
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AACNR_0kzo3ihO00
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Just like her mama, Valentina has experimented with her hair before, sticking with darker colors and lightening up to more of a honey-brown color in the past. But this curly blonde look is a total 180, and no one quite expected it! While Hayek has gone blonde briefly on the red carpet in the late 2010s, they were wigs, but this hair looks 100 percent real and 120 percent fabulous!

For the event, Valentina rocked not only her new, unexpected do, but a business-chic look of a blue button-down and a leather blue pencil skirt, while her mama rocked a sparkling royal blue Gucci dress and Mathilde turning heads in a draped black look.

The Bliss star and her husband François-Henri Pinault announced they were expecting and engaged back in March 2007. They welcomed their daughter Valentina, 15, in Sept. of that year. Hayek is also the proud stepmother of François-Henri’s children from past relationships named François, 24, Mathilde , 22, and Augustin James, 16.

In a previous joint interview with Hayek for Vogue Mexico, Valentina revealed her love for experimenting with her look. “I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don’t do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t want to apply concealer because I think dark circles add something else. I like to wear makeup in lots of colors and, I don’t know, I like to explore it.”

Before you go, click here to see Salma Hayek’s best photos with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8Sb9_0kzo3ihO00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lourdes Leon pays tribute to mom Madonna in red cone dress at 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA26 days ago
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, Gets In Some Quality Bonding Time With Mom Angelina On NYC Outing
New York City, NY11 days ago
Jennifer Garner, 50, Stuns In Plunging Pantsuit At ‘Party Down’ Premiere: Photos
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon struts New York Fashion Week runway in red devil-themed dress
New York City, NY15 days ago
Lauren Sanchez Wears Crop Top Arriving With Jeff Bezos In Miami After Caribbean Vacation: Photos
Miami, FL5 days ago
Gene Simmons' daughter Sophie, 30, weds James Henderson in Malibu.
Malibu, CA6 days ago
7 Fall 2023 Fashion Trends We Can’t Wait to Wear
New York City, NY10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy