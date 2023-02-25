Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Ditches Lookalike Status With Her Mama By Debuting an Unexpected & Light New Hairdo

It’s always shocking to see a mother-daughter celebrity duo that look so much alike, a la Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, along with Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Another beloved lookalike duo is Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault! But Valentina’s new hair truly shook up their lookalike status.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen Hayek and her lookalike daughter Valentina looking oh-so-stylish on the red carpet, but their newest appearance truly shocked everyone. On Feb 24, Hayek, Valentina, and Valentina’s half-sister Mathilde arrived in style at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show, but no one could take their eyes off of Valentina’s new ‘do!

See the photos below:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Just like her mama, Valentina has experimented with her hair before, sticking with darker colors and lightening up to more of a honey-brown color in the past. But this curly blonde look is a total 180, and no one quite expected it! While Hayek has gone blonde briefly on the red carpet in the late 2010s, they were wigs, but this hair looks 100 percent real and 120 percent fabulous!

For the event, Valentina rocked not only her new, unexpected do, but a business-chic look of a blue button-down and a leather blue pencil skirt, while her mama rocked a sparkling royal blue Gucci dress and Mathilde turning heads in a draped black look.

The Bliss star and her husband François-Henri Pinault announced they were expecting and engaged back in March 2007. They welcomed their daughter Valentina, 15, in Sept. of that year. Hayek is also the proud stepmother of François-Henri’s children from past relationships named François, 24, Mathilde , 22, and Augustin James, 16.

In a previous joint interview with Hayek for Vogue Mexico, Valentina revealed her love for experimenting with her look. “I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don’t do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t want to apply concealer because I think dark circles add something else. I like to wear makeup in lots of colors and, I don’t know, I like to explore it.”

