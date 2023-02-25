Outlay leads Wolves past Cardinals in regionals

The excitement of the WIAA state tournament also comes with an important caveat: the impending end of the season. A pair of cross-town rivals, Sun Prairie East and West, faced off in the girls basketball state tournament on Friday, Feb. 24 with the season on the line. These high stakes require heroic individual performances in order to survive and advance. West senior Marie Outlay stepped up to the plate, grabbing myriad steals and scoring 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead her Wolves to a 58-38 win.

“She was great,” Sun Prairie West head coach Ronda McLin said. “We definitely love having Marie be our defensive leader. I could tell she would be able to take off.”

While Outlay was herculean in the second half, the first proved to be a challenging one for her Wolves, which were the No. 4 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1. Sun Prairie East, the No. 13 seed, had learned from its two regular season losses to its cross-town rival and came into this game with a stellar game plan.

The Cardinals used a unique press break which included a half court pass to frustrate West’s full-court press. West soon abandoned the press. As for the half court offense, East utilized back cuts to poke holes in West’s man defense. The Wolves switched to a 1-3-1 zone.

“We had a gameplan and it worked,” Sun Prairie East head coach John Olson said. “That’s really all you can ask of a young team.”

After falling behind early, East launched into 8-0 run to take a 12-8 lead. It was a punch in the mouth for West, which had defeated East by an average of 28 points in the two sides’ two regular season matchups.

Coach McLin wisely opted to turn her attention towards the post in response. She leaned on her two post weapons, senior Makiah and sophomore Makenzie Hawk. Operating out of a high post offense, windows opened up for West’s offense. The Wolves found some momentum, ripping off a 12-2 run to end the second half with a 23-15 lead.

East still wasn’t ready to back down in the second half, starting things off with a 6-2 run to cut the lead down to 25-21. Then, Outlay took over.

She turned a steal into a layup, and West was unstoppable from that point on. Her bucket started a 5-0 run, which turned into a 12-5 run, which snowballed into a 18-6 run. Outlay was at the forefront as West ran away with the game, finding ample success scoring the basketball in the post.

East’s offense was kept afloat by junior Kaitlin Bindley, who also had a very nice second half. She scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the red-hot Wolves. Outlay scored West’s final six points en route to a 58-38 victory, ending East’s season and buying the Wolves another day of competition.

The win was a historic one for West, the first WIAA postseason victory in the school’s short history. It was also West’s 20th win of the 2022-23 season. Outlay finished the game just one short of 1,000 career points.

She surpassed that landmark in the following game, a home matchup with No. 5 seed Oregon in the regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. It was an eventual 63-50 loss for the Wolves.

Friday’s loss brought an end to Sun Prairie East’s 2022-23 season. The Cardinals finished the year with a 10-15 overall record, including a 9-11 mark in the Big Eight conference to tie for sixth place in the final standings.

It was a development year for Sun Prairie East, which started three freshmen with many more making significant contributions off the bench. Bindley headlines the Cardinals’ returners. Other major contributors like sophomore Cari Whetten and Zella Cleveland as well as freshmen Abby Packard, Keira Martin, Kiya Dixon, Brooke Kavanaugh, and Addy Bowie also come back next year.

East only loses one senior to graduation this offseason, but she is a significant one. Lucy Strey, the team’s leading scorer with 13.2 points per game, will be a tough void to fill. She filled the role of the team’s sole senior well and helped turn a difficult transition season for the Cardinals into a success.

“This season was a great opportunity for her to lead,” Olson said of Strey. “She took advantage of it. She just came through for us. She had to do literally everything for us. We will miss her. She was a go-getter that never backed down. She always did everything we asked of her.”