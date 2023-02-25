Gilbert PD seeks help to ID driver who attempted to run over juveniles

Gilbert police are searching for the driver of a truck who was attempting to hit juveniles on a greenbelt in the Morrison Ranch neighborhood.

Police said at about 9 p.m. Feb. 17 they responded to a call about a “reckless driver” of a white Toyota Tacoma who was driving on the greenbelt near the intersection of East Sagebrush Street and South Colt Drive.

The caller said the driver was attempted to hit a group of juveniles, according to police.

Authorities said the Toyota Tacoma has been identified in other incidents reported in the area.

Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying any potential victims in the Feb. 17 incident.

“Gilbert PD is also needing assistance with any information identifying two other vehicles, a dark-colored sedan and a white-colored sedan, and any possible victims in connection to this related incident,” police said in a release.

Contact: 480-503-6500 with any information.