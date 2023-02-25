16-year-old arrested for smuggling migrants near border

Two U.S. citizens, including a 16-year-old, were arrested for smuggling migrants, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

A Tohono O'odham Police Department vehicle made a stop a Sells gas station, when Border Patrol was called in for assistance.

"Four migrants were discovered in the back seat and cargo area of the vehicle," writes Chief Modlin.

A 16-year-old and 18-year-old, both U.S. citizens, were arrested for smuggling these migrants.

