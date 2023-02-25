Open in App
Sells, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

16-year-old arrested for smuggling migrants near border

By Marcos Icahuate,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191vr0_0kzo0OLb00

Two U.S. citizens, including a 16-year-old, were arrested for smuggling migrants, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

A Tohono O'odham Police Department vehicle made a stop a Sells gas station, when Border Patrol was called in for assistance.

"Four migrants were discovered in the back seat and cargo area of the vehicle," writes Chief Modlin.

A 16-year-old and 18-year-old, both U.S. citizens, were arrested for smuggling these migrants.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tucson, AZ newsLocal Tucson, AZ
Pima County man sentenced second time to life in prison for deadly shooting
Tucson, AZ21 hours ago
Jury declares mistrial in murder case of 6-year-old Isabel Celis
Tucson, AZ19 hours ago
Second food truck fentanyl dealer sentenced
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TPD: Suspect with multiple counts shot after car chase
Tucson, AZ2 hours ago
Homeless encampments would be torn down, people charged under Arizona Senate bill
Tucson, AZ20 hours ago
Closing statements bring Isabel Celis murder trial near conclusion
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
TPD officers investigating a possible shooting
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
DAY 9: State rests in Clements trial
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Tucson man, 25, dies in Illinois truck wreck
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Tucson police warn of package delivery scams
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Police looking into deadly shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Arizona, West Coast snowfall is 'once in a generation,' meteorologists say
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Victim’s family speaks out after woman pleads guilty to murder
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
TPD: Man dies after refusing medical care following crash
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
The future of water for Tucson and Marana residents
Marana, AZ1 day ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Tucson
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
'Water is Life Southwest' Festival Saturday, March 11
Tucson, AZ18 hours ago
Local resident says City of Tucson isn’t cleaning up homeless encampment
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Casa Maria Soup Kitchen buys South Tucson motel for affordable housing
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Northwest Fire investigates malfunctioning equipment at Northwest Hospital
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Man dies following shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone in Tucson
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
Freeze Alerts Issued for the Metros of Arizona as the Coldest Air of The Season Moves In; Maps Inside
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Union Pacific looking into crash after train hits woman
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Tucson residents and mayor praise new grant to build passenger bridge over 1-19
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
8 Tucson Apartments Under $800 a Month
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Longboarding Cañada del Oro River Trail near Tucson
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Schools, county offices closed or opening late because of storm
Tucson, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy