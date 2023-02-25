Municipalities look to new state budget for help in local aid

On Feb. 15 Gov. Tony Evers announced his proposed 2023 budget, which is expected to mark the beginning of an extended period of argument, debate, and negotiation with the State Legislature, but also will hit on at least one subject that has been an ongoing concern for local municipalities.

Elected leaders in towns, villages, and cities have frequently commented on the difficulty providing services within budget constraints given the state of “shared revenue” that provides state funding for local services.

In the Village of Windsor’s Feb. 16 board meeting, the topic came up as a joint resolution with the Village of DeForest, requesting that the state legislature revisit the current revenue sharing scheme.

“The legislature is really honed in on municipalities that show the ability to work together instead of duplicating services, so I think that showing our cooperation between DeForest and Windsor here, is critical,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth. He went on to point out that League of Municipalities, Towns Association, and Counties Association had been working on the push for revised municipal state funding for the better part of the past year.

“And so the legislature had been talking about using one cent of the sales tax, and then a few weeks ago the governor came out with the State of the State Address and he recommended using 2 percent of the sales tax,” said Wipperfurth, “which is the same amount, and I think caused some tension between the two parties and I think that is something that obviously hopefully they can overcome.”

When asked in an email about the issue of shared revenue in the upcoming budget, District 37 Rep. William Penterman (R-Columbus) replied that, “Shared Revenue will be a point of emphasis in the 2023-2025 legislative budget. The details still need to be worked out, but the legislature is looking at responsible ways to increase funding for local law enforcement, EMS, roads, and other priorities.”

District 79 Rep. Alex Joers (D-Middleton) described the financial situation of local communities as “facing a real crisis” after decades of underfunding and declining shared revenue.

“Property taxpayers are taking notice as they are forced to go to referendum time and again just to fund essential services like public safety, fire departments, and infrastructure repairs,” said Joers. “It is clear that the current shared revenue allocation needs to be adjusted so that our cities, villages, and towns can continue to provide the services residents rely on.“

Joers explained that based on that, he supports a provision in the Evers proposal to send 20 percent of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities for shared revenue, totaling roughly $500 million in additional municipal support.

In the State Senate, when asked the same, Minority Vice-Chair Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) as well voiced her support for directing 20 percent of sales tax to local entities as shared revenue: “The state must do more to fulfill our obligation to ensure our local partners can meet both basic and individual community needs.”