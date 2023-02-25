Fugitive convicted of murder found dead in Boom Island Park

Fugitive convicted of murder found dead 00:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who authorities were looking for after he failed to appear in court during his murder trial was found dead in Boom Island Park on Friday.

Ralph Apmann, 58, was charged in connection to a homicide at a Windom bar back in 2021. He posted bail, but when his defense attorney called his cell phone on Feb. 13, a woman answered and said Apmann and his gun weren't there.

He was convicted of murder on Feb. 14, the same day authorities sent out an alert saying that he could be in the Twin Cities area.

He was found dead on Friday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.