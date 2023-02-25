Upstate officials search for missing endangered person

(UPDATE) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has safely located Charles Irby Jr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing man who is in need of immediate medical attention.

According to deputies, Charles Irby Jr., 55, was last seen on Feb. 22 in front of Anderson Road. at 8:30 a.m.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes and a black button-up hooded jacket.

Irby is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Irby or knows his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.