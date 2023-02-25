Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford resident brought to hospital, family left without a home after fire

By Jack Baudoin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpLlp_0kznzNpL00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames Monday morning.

Firefighters responded a house in the 3700 block of Preston Avenue at 5:35 a.m. A child visiting the family woke the adults when they realized their house was on fire, according to the Rockford Fire Department. There were reportedly no working smoke detectors in the house when the flames broke out.

Crews arrived to find fire blowing out of two corner bedrooms windows. Flames were found on both the first floor and in the attic.

The blaze was brought under control in 30 minutes. One of the adult occupants was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to live. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damages are estimated at $55,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL newsLocal Rockford, IL
Rockford man was cooking meth in his garage, caused explosion, police say
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford Man's Scalp Almost Torn Off While Riding CherryVale Mall Escalator
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Police searching for two women in connection with Rockford carjacking, shooting
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family Searching for Missing Genoa Man
Genoa, IL1 day ago
2 dead after rollover crash into tree near downtown Barrington
Barrington, IL1 day ago
Rollover accident blocks traffic at Loves Park intersection
Loves Park, IL1 day ago
True love match: Stillman Fire Chief donates a kidney to save his wife
Stillman Valley, IL19 hours ago
Car crashes into Machesney Park home
Machesney Park, IL2 days ago
Loves Park woman arrested after driving her car into a house
Loves Park, IL1 day ago
Janesville Police surround house of Beloit shooting suspects
Janesville, WI4 hours ago
Burglars smash several windows, doors in a suburban downtown
Geneva, IL2 days ago
Eight people homeless after apartment fire in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake, IL5 days ago
Weapon recovered at Auburn H.S. on Wednesday
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Machesney Park to get $500K to move residents away from Rock River flood zone
Machesney Park, IL1 day ago
Two people hurt in Rockford apartment fire
Rockford, IL6 days ago
Stolen gun, drugs found during Rockford traffic stop, police say
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Is it better to flush or throw away toilet paper?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Family of cold-case victim who died in 1983 gets ‘justice’ after 4 decades
Oregon, IL2 hours ago
Is it Illegal to Cut Through a Parking Lot in Illinois?
Rockford, IL2 days ago
2 dogs die, occupant injured after fire engulfs single unit of apartment building in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake, IL5 days ago
Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Police arrest suspect in Rochelle arson, murder of 28-year-old woman
Rochelle, IL3 days ago
Volkswagen’s tracking firm refused to find stolen SUV, kidnapped boy without payment: sheriff
Libertyville, IL2 days ago
Should I use my parking brake every time I park my car?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Man in critical condition after being crushed underneath car while repairing it near Grayslake
Grayslake, IL3 days ago
Rockford featured on new episode of HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris
Mount Morris, IL3 days ago
Rockford teen shot in the hand, but is uncooperative with police
Rockford, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy