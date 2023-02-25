Open in App
Aurora, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora leaders honor life-long civil rights leader John W. Mosley

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

7 days ago

Colorado leaders are honoring a life-long civil rights leader.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, whose district includes Aurora, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman were joined by the family of the late Lt. Col. John W. Mosley in a ceremony honoring veterans of the Korean War.

Mosley was the first Black football player at Colorado State University, as well as a decorated Tuskegee Airman, referring to a group of Black combat pilots in World War II and the Korean War.

His daughter tells us her father left behind an impressive legacy.

"I love that people are seeing him for the wonderful man he was. He was a hard-as-rock dad but he was very committed to community, always, from his early days in Denver to the day he died," said his daughter, Edna Futrell.

Honoring Mosley's legacy, the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Aurora was renamed for him two years ago.

That came after legislation was introduced by Crow and signed by President Joe Biden.

